What's new

Pakistan’s JF-17 ‘Shoots Down’ Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report

my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 8, 2011
Messages
5,516
Reaction score
-9
Country
India
Location
United States

Pakistan’s JF-17 ‘Shoots Down’ Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report​

By
Ritu Sharma
-
October 7, 2023

The ‘grounded’ fleet of JF-17 in the Myanmar Air Force may be a sore point for Pakistan & China, but a report on how JF-17 pummelled Rafale fighter jets belonging to Qatar Air Force during a wargame in Turkey might have raised Islamabad’s morale.

The report is based on the multinational “Anatolian Eagle” exercise conducted in June 2021 between Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Qatar at a Turkish Air Force base. The participating aircraft in the exercise were Turkish F-16s, Pakistan’s JF-17 “Thunder” Block II, Qatar’s Rafale, and Azerbaijan’s MiG-29 and Su-25 “Frogfoot”.​

Click to expand...

An E-3A Air-borne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft of NATO participated in the annual exercise.
The report claimed that the exercise allowed the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to test the mettle of JF-17s, developed in collaboration with China, against the French Dassault Rafale fighter jets of the Qatar Air Force.

The French fighter jet Rafale, meaning ‘Gust of Wind,’ has been the latest induction in the Indian Air Force (IAF), PAF’s arch-nemesis.

The said report quotes “unconfirmed sources” to claim “the kill-ratio of JF-17 aircraft against the Qatar Rafale aircraft was 6:2, meaning the JF-17 Block II aircraft shot down Rafales six times compared to only two losses in air combat simulations during the exercise.” No details about the missions flown have been given.

Dogfight Depends On Pilot’s Tactics

An IAF expert, while conceding that no aircraft is “invincible,” said at the end of the day, it boils down to tactics. “The JF-17 has no technological advantage over Rafale – nada, zilch,” the veteran IAF test pilot, who has flown Rafale fighter jets, told the EurAsian Times while requesting to remain anonymous.

Since the report mentions no details of the said combat, it is difficult to speculate now after almost two years. “In any case, considering a BVR battle scenario, Rafale shall take the thunder out of JF-17 due to its far superior avionics and weapons. In visual dog fights, every pilot can get a chance and claim a ‘kill.’

“These ‘kills’ are difficult to substantiate on the ground because of inherently different combat recording systems on Rafale and JF-17. I feel it’s just a fabricated story to score brownie points against IAF,” said another retired IAF officer.
comes to weapons, the Indian Rafale is a beast.

The JF-17 Thunder combat aircraft is jointly developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corp. It has a Chinese airframe and Western avionics and is powered by a Russian engine.

Troubles Mount For JF-17

Since its induction in PAF in 2007, it has seen many crashes. There have been reports of the aircraft being grounded several times due to cracks in guide vanes, exhaust nozzles, and flame stabilizers.

Myanmar, the first country to buy and induct JF-17 besides Pakistan, was forced to ground its fleet in 2022 owing to technical malfunctions. PAC had sent its technicians and engineers to fix the problem but to no avail.

An independent Myanmar-based media outlet, Narinjara News, reported that these problems were identified to be structural cracks and airframe damage, issues with the Weapon Mission Management Computer, and poor performance of the Chinese-made KLJ-7AI fire control radar, as well as a variety of other technical problems and malfunctions that gave the Myanmar Air Force reasons to declared the JF-17 Thunder fleet as “technically unfit for operations.”

Some experts refuse to accept the JF-17 as a successor to the American F-16s. There is no comparison between the JF-17, a third-generation aircraft, and the Rafale in the IAF, which qualified as a 4.5-generation jet.
Director General of Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retired) said in an article comparing JF-17 and Rafale: “The Rafale is a game-changer in the region, and any comparison with a generation older JF-17 is flawed. Rafale is adding a significant punch to the IAF’s Op capability and will help India dominate the Indian AOR (Area of Responsibility) in the South Asian and Indian Ocean regions".


Indian Rafale: Cut Above The Rest

The IAF has specific enhancements for its Rafales to meet the South Asian security threat scenario, meaning countering PAF’s combat fleet and that of China’s air force. The modifications included an engine that can start at 12,000 feet altitude. The specification caters to the threat India faces on its eastern border.
Within a few months of its induction, the IAF had Rafale fighter jets armed with MICA air-to-air missiles on their wingtips flew over Ladakh, India’s northernmost sector. Post heightened tension along the India-China border, Indian armed forces have been augmenting capabilities to operate in the region.

It also has a towed decoy system to deceive and thwart incoming missiles and 10-hour flight data recording. When it comes to weapons, the Indian Rafale is a beast.

The Indian Rafale has 14 hard points, allowing it to carry a payload of over nine tonnes. The Indian-specific enhancements include Air-Air Surface Missiles Hammer, SCALP ‘Storm Shadow’ long-range air-ground cruise missile, and Meteor air-air missiles with more range and accuracy.

Meteor gives Indian Rafales the capability to shoot down enemy aircraft over 100 km without crossing the border. It offers multi-shot capability in a heavy electronic countermeasures (ECM) environment with no escape zone of over 60 km.

  • Ritu Sharma has been a journalist for over a decade, writing on defense, foreign affairs, and nuclear technology.
  • She can be reached at ritu.sharma (at) mail.com
www.eurasiantimes.com

Pakistan's JF-17 'Shoots Down' Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report

The ‘grounded’ fleet of JF-17 in the Myanmar Air Force may be a sore point for Pakistan & China, but a report on how JF-17 pummelled Rafale fighter jets belonging to Qatar Air Force during a wargame in Turkey might have raised Islamabad’s morale. 1st Time In 75 Years, Germany Squeezed Into A...
www.eurasiantimes.com www.eurasiantimes.com
 
Clutch said:
I think the report is underplaying the kill ratio... the JF-17 actually killed over 600 Rafaels... and all that s while the JF-17 pilot was having chai in the cockpit and blindfolded...

And while returning back to base from the trashing the JF-17 pilot shot a F-22 Raptor that was getting in his way.

The most amazing think was the JF-17 managed to shoot down 601 jets with all its missiles still in the wing hard points. Apparently, all the other jets that came face to face with the mighty JF-17 imploded due to the awesomeness of the pakistani establishment beggar nation jet.
Click to expand...
Not again don't bring politics in every thread dude

my2cents said:

Pakistan’s JF-17 ‘Shoots Down’ Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report​

By
Ritu Sharma
-
October 7, 2023

The ‘grounded’ fleet of JF-17 in the Myanmar Air Force may be a sore point for Pakistan & China, but a report on how JF-17 pummelled Rafale fighter jets belonging to Qatar Air Force during a wargame in Turkey might have raised Islamabad’s morale.



An E-3A Air-borne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft of NATO participated in the annual exercise.
The report claimed that the exercise allowed the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to test the mettle of JF-17s, developed in collaboration with China, against the French Dassault Rafale fighter jets of the Qatar Air Force.

The French fighter jet Rafale, meaning ‘Gust of Wind,’ has been the latest induction in the Indian Air Force (IAF), PAF’s arch-nemesis.

The said report quotes “unconfirmed sources” to claim “the kill-ratio of JF-17 aircraft against the Qatar Rafale aircraft was 6:2, meaning the JF-17 Block II aircraft shot down Rafales six times compared to only two losses in air combat simulations during the exercise.” No details about the missions flown have been given.

Dogfight Depends On Pilot’s Tactics

An IAF expert, while conceding that no aircraft is “invincible,” said at the end of the day, it boils down to tactics. “The JF-17 has no technological advantage over Rafale – nada, zilch,” the veteran IAF test pilot, who has flown Rafale fighter jets, told the EurAsian Times while requesting to remain anonymous.

Since the report mentions no details of the said combat, it is difficult to speculate now after almost two years. “In any case, considering a BVR battle scenario, Rafale shall take the thunder out of JF-17 due to its far superior avionics and weapons. In visual dog fights, every pilot can get a chance and claim a ‘kill.’

“These ‘kills’ are difficult to substantiate on the ground because of inherently different combat recording systems on Rafale and JF-17. I feel it’s just a fabricated story to score brownie points against IAF,” said another retired IAF officer.
comes to weapons, the Indian Rafale is a beast.

The JF-17 Thunder combat aircraft is jointly developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corp. It has a Chinese airframe and Western avionics and is powered by a Russian engine.

Troubles Mount For JF-17

Since its induction in PAF in 2007, it has seen many crashes. There have been reports of the aircraft being grounded several times due to cracks in guide vanes, exhaust nozzles, and flame stabilizers.

Myanmar, the first country to buy and induct JF-17 besides Pakistan, was forced to ground its fleet in 2022 owing to technical malfunctions. PAC had sent its technicians and engineers to fix the problem but to no avail.

An independent Myanmar-based media outlet, Narinjara News, reported that these problems were identified to be structural cracks and airframe damage, issues with the Weapon Mission Management Computer, and poor performance of the Chinese-made KLJ-7AI fire control radar, as well as a variety of other technical problems and malfunctions that gave the Myanmar Air Force reasons to declared the JF-17 Thunder fleet as “technically unfit for operations.”

Some experts refuse to accept the JF-17 as a successor to the American F-16s. There is no comparison between the JF-17, a third-generation aircraft, and the Rafale in the IAF, which qualified as a 4.5-generation jet.
Director General of Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retired) said in an article comparing JF-17 and Rafale: “The Rafale is a game-changer in the region, and any comparison with a generation older JF-17 is flawed. Rafale is adding a significant punch to the IAF’s Op capability and will help India dominate the Indian AOR (Area of Responsibility) in the South Asian and Indian Ocean regions".


Indian Rafale: Cut Above The Rest

The IAF has specific enhancements for its Rafales to meet the South Asian security threat scenario, meaning countering PAF’s combat fleet and that of China’s air force. The modifications included an engine that can start at 12,000 feet altitude. The specification caters to the threat India faces on its eastern border.
Within a few months of its induction, the IAF had Rafale fighter jets armed with MICA air-to-air missiles on their wingtips flew over Ladakh, India’s northernmost sector. Post heightened tension along the India-China border, Indian armed forces have been augmenting capabilities to operate in the region.

It also has a towed decoy system to deceive and thwart incoming missiles and 10-hour flight data recording. When it comes to weapons, the Indian Rafale is a beast.

The Indian Rafale has 14 hard points, allowing it to carry a payload of over nine tonnes. The Indian-specific enhancements include Air-Air Surface Missiles Hammer, SCALP ‘Storm Shadow’ long-range air-ground cruise missile, and Meteor air-air missiles with more range and accuracy.

Meteor gives Indian Rafales the capability to shoot down enemy aircraft over 100 km without crossing the border. It offers multi-shot capability in a heavy electronic countermeasures (ECM) environment with no escape zone of over 60 km.

  • Ritu Sharma has been a journalist for over a decade, writing on defense, foreign affairs, and nuclear technology.
  • She can be reached at ritu.sharma (at) mail.com
www.eurasiantimes.com

Pakistan's JF-17 'Shoots Down' Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report

The ‘grounded’ fleet of JF-17 in the Myanmar Air Force may be a sore point for Pakistan & China, but a report on how JF-17 pummelled Rafale fighter jets belonging to Qatar Air Force during a wargame in Turkey might have raised Islamabad’s morale. 1st Time In 75 Years, Germany Squeezed Into A...
www.eurasiantimes.com www.eurasiantimes.com
Click to expand...
Euroasian times is unreliable source dude
 
Clutch said:
I think the report is underplaying the kill ratio... the JF-17 actually killed over 600 Rafaels... and all that s while the JF-17 pilot was having chai in the cockpit and blindfolded...

And while returning back to base from the trashing the JF-17 pilot shot a F-22 Raptor that was getting in his way.

The most amazing think was the JF-17 managed to shoot down 601 jets with all its missiles still in the wing hard points. Apparently, all the other jets that came face to face with the mighty JF-17 imploded due to the awesomeness of the pakistani establishment beggar nation jet.
Click to expand...
I am against establishment interference in politics too sonny
But doesn't mean you need to do RR about establishment even in unrelated threads like a sanghi
 
Clutch said:
I think the report is underplaying the kill ratio... the JF-17 actually killed over 600 Rafaels... and all that s while the JF-17 pilot was having chai in the cockpit and blindfolded...

And while returning back to base from the trashing the JF-17 pilot shot a F-22 Raptor that was getting in his way.

The most amazing think was the JF-17 managed to shoot down 601 jets with all its missiles still in the wing hard points. Apparently, all the other jets that came face to face with the mighty JF-17 imploded due to the awesomeness of the pakistani establishment beggar nation jet.
Click to expand...
@Clutch , burnol may help. Try it
 
my2cents said:

Pakistan’s JF-17 ‘Shoots Down’ Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report​

By
Ritu Sharma
-
October 7, 2023

The ‘grounded’ fleet of JF-17 in the Myanmar Air Force may be a sore point for Pakistan & China, but a report on how JF-17 pummelled Rafale fighter jets belonging to Qatar Air Force during a wargame in Turkey might have raised Islamabad’s morale.



An E-3A Air-borne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft of NATO participated in the annual exercise.
The report claimed that the exercise allowed the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to test the mettle of JF-17s, developed in collaboration with China, against the French Dassault Rafale fighter jets of the Qatar Air Force.

The French fighter jet Rafale, meaning ‘Gust of Wind,’ has been the latest induction in the Indian Air Force (IAF), PAF’s arch-nemesis.

The said report quotes “unconfirmed sources” to claim “the kill-ratio of JF-17 aircraft against the Qatar Rafale aircraft was 6:2, meaning the JF-17 Block II aircraft shot down Rafales six times compared to only two losses in air combat simulations during the exercise.” No details about the missions flown have been given.

Dogfight Depends On Pilot’s Tactics

An IAF expert, while conceding that no aircraft is “invincible,” said at the end of the day, it boils down to tactics. “The JF-17 has no technological advantage over Rafale – nada, zilch,” the veteran IAF test pilot, who has flown Rafale fighter jets, told the EurAsian Times while requesting to remain anonymous.

Since the report mentions no details of the said combat, it is difficult to speculate now after almost two years. “In any case, considering a BVR battle scenario, Rafale shall take the thunder out of JF-17 due to its far superior avionics and weapons. In visual dog fights, every pilot can get a chance and claim a ‘kill.’

“These ‘kills’ are difficult to substantiate on the ground because of inherently different combat recording systems on Rafale and JF-17. I feel it’s just a fabricated story to score brownie points against IAF,” said another retired IAF officer.
comes to weapons, the Indian Rafale is a beast.

The JF-17 Thunder combat aircraft is jointly developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corp. It has a Chinese airframe and Western avionics and is powered by a Russian engine.

Troubles Mount For JF-17

Since its induction in PAF in 2007, it has seen many crashes. There have been reports of the aircraft being grounded several times due to cracks in guide vanes, exhaust nozzles, and flame stabilizers.

Myanmar, the first country to buy and induct JF-17 besides Pakistan, was forced to ground its fleet in 2022 owing to technical malfunctions. PAC had sent its technicians and engineers to fix the problem but to no avail.

An independent Myanmar-based media outlet, Narinjara News, reported that these problems were identified to be structural cracks and airframe damage, issues with the Weapon Mission Management Computer, and poor performance of the Chinese-made KLJ-7AI fire control radar, as well as a variety of other technical problems and malfunctions that gave the Myanmar Air Force reasons to declared the JF-17 Thunder fleet as “technically unfit for operations.”

Some experts refuse to accept the JF-17 as a successor to the American F-16s. There is no comparison between the JF-17, a third-generation aircraft, and the Rafale in the IAF, which qualified as a 4.5-generation jet.
Director General of Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retired) said in an article comparing JF-17 and Rafale: “The Rafale is a game-changer in the region, and any comparison with a generation older JF-17 is flawed. Rafale is adding a significant punch to the IAF’s Op capability and will help India dominate the Indian AOR (Area of Responsibility) in the South Asian and Indian Ocean regions".


Indian Rafale: Cut Above The Rest

The IAF has specific enhancements for its Rafales to meet the South Asian security threat scenario, meaning countering PAF’s combat fleet and that of China’s air force. The modifications included an engine that can start at 12,000 feet altitude. The specification caters to the threat India faces on its eastern border.
Within a few months of its induction, the IAF had Rafale fighter jets armed with MICA air-to-air missiles on their wingtips flew over Ladakh, India’s northernmost sector. Post heightened tension along the India-China border, Indian armed forces have been augmenting capabilities to operate in the region.

It also has a towed decoy system to deceive and thwart incoming missiles and 10-hour flight data recording. When it comes to weapons, the Indian Rafale is a beast.

The Indian Rafale has 14 hard points, allowing it to carry a payload of over nine tonnes. The Indian-specific enhancements include Air-Air Surface Missiles Hammer, SCALP ‘Storm Shadow’ long-range air-ground cruise missile, and Meteor air-air missiles with more range and accuracy.

Meteor gives Indian Rafales the capability to shoot down enemy aircraft over 100 km without crossing the border. It offers multi-shot capability in a heavy electronic countermeasures (ECM) environment with no escape zone of over 60 km.

  • Ritu Sharma has been a journalist for over a decade, writing on defense, foreign affairs, and nuclear technology.
  • She can be reached at ritu.sharma (at) mail.com
www.eurasiantimes.com

Pakistan's JF-17 'Shoots Down' Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report

The ‘grounded’ fleet of JF-17 in the Myanmar Air Force may be a sore point for Pakistan & China, but a report on how JF-17 pummelled Rafale fighter jets belonging to Qatar Air Force during a wargame in Turkey might have raised Islamabad’s morale. 1st Time In 75 Years, Germany Squeezed Into A...
www.eurasiantimes.com www.eurasiantimes.com
Click to expand...
An iaf officer who doesn't wanna be named

I am guessing traditional godi media pulling story out of their Bollywoodarse
 
Turks probably released these results to send a message.
 
firohot4321 said:
An iaf officer who doesn't wanna be named

I am guessing traditional godi media pulling story out of their Bollywoodarse
Click to expand...
Our officers cannot go against our government's decision. They have to toe the line. In Pakistan, you have to be subservient to your establishment.
 

Similar threads

Orca
Tormentor Of Pakistan Air Force, IAF Chief Says Will Remember MiG-21 Fighters For Their ‘Raw Power’
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
1K
Mugwop
Mugwop
Windjammer
Agar Rafale Hota ! Tu Bi Bharat Ka Balatkar Hota !!
Replies
12
Views
179
Windjammer
Windjammer
N
IAF asks Dassault to integrate Indian weapons on Rafale fighter jets
Replies
8
Views
868
vikan
V
B
Rafale For Bangladesh? 1st Time In 33 Years, French President Visits Dhaka As Dassault & Eurofighter Compete For BAF Deal
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
3K
saif
S
Zarvan
Rafale: India's Cutting Edge | NDTV EXCLUSIVE
Replies
0
Views
151
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom