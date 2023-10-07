What's new

Agar Rafale Hota ! Tu Bi Bharat Ka Balatkar Hota !!

Although Eurasiantimes is an Indian oriented newspaper and expect one Ritu Sharma to be totally unbiased in her reporting (More chance of Pope converting to become Muslim) Nonetheless some realities can't be ignored.
Just like to add, these were JF-17 Block 2 versions while the much more capable Block 3 are now rolling off the production lines.

FB_IMG_1696268861129.jpg


www.eurasiantimes.com

Pakistan's JF-17 'Shoots Down' Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report

The ‘grounded’ fleet of JF-17 in the Myanmar Air Force may be a sore point for Pakistan & China, but a report on how JF-17 pummelled Rafale fighter jets belonging to Qatar Air Force during a wargame in Turkey might have raised Islamabad’s morale. 1st Time In 75 Years, Germany Squeezed Into A...
www.eurasiantimes.com www.eurasiantimes.com


20230926_121452.jpg

JF-17 Block-3
 
JF-17 actually killed an F-22 raptor in DCS in Dogfight. Obviously the man behind the machine matters more than the machine itself
 
The JF-17 block 3 will be on another level. Not to even mention J-10C.
 
Dalit said:
The JF-17 block 3 will be on another level. Not to even mention J-10C.
I think the fact that PAF is able to master the J-10C in such a short period of time is a testament to the skill and intellect of the pilots. Barely a year in service and they are already participating in International Exercises with China and later, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
 
Windjammer said:
Although Eurasiantimes is an Indian oriented newspaper and expect one Ritu Sharma to be totally unbiased in her reporting.
Maybe someone outta ask this "expert" to kindly shed some light on this paragraph & hope she has some evidence to back her claim.

Troubles.jpg
Windjammer said:
(More chance of Pope converting to become Muslim).
More like asking the Pope to take a Piss Test.
 
siegecrossbow said:
I think the fact that PAF is able to master the J-10C in such a short period of time is a testament to the skill and intellect of the pilots.
Come on...

Indians have Mastered the art of the Ejection Seat on the Rafale too.

They've asked Dassault Aviation if a Push Button Ejection Seat option could be installed for future Indian Air Force & Navy jets.
 

