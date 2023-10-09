What's new

Reportedly Jf17 block 2 beats rafale....6:2 !

Jf 17 block 2 beat rafale 6:2........The report is based on the multinational exercise “Anatolian Eagle” conducted in June 2021 between Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Qatar. The participating aircraft in the exercise were Turkish F-16s, Pakistan’s JF-17 Block II, Qatar’s Rafale, and Azerbaijan’s MiG-29 and Su-25.

Pakistan's JF-17 'Shoots Down' Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report

The ‘grounded’ fleet of JF-17 in the Myanmar Air Force may be a sore point for Pakistan & China, but a report on how JF-17 pummelled Rafale fighter jets belonging to Qatar Air Force during a wargame in Turkey might have raised Islamabad’s morale. 1st Time In 75 Years, Germany Squeezed Into A...
Rafale 'Shot Down' by JF-17 "Thunder" in Turkish Exercise?

In June 2021, an air exercise involving air forces from Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Qatar called "Anatolian Eagle 2021" took place at a Turkish Air Force base in a coastal city in Konya, Turkey.
Ahh ..... another fairytale story about military prowess of Pakistan.

Why not have another one ................. since we are addicted to these stories anyways.
 

