Nijjar was not an ordinary person. He was working for the CSIS.

Modi are done.

Five Eyes will now balkanize India.

Hardeep Nijjar met CSIS every week before killing that Trudeau links to India: son​


00:25 / 02:28

VANCOUVER -

The son of Sikh community leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says his father met regularly with Canadian intelligence officers in the months before he was shot dead in British Columbia last June, a killing that's been credibly linked to India, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons on Monday.

Balraj Singh Nijjar, 21, said his father had been meeting with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers "once or twice a week," including one or two days before the June 18 murder, with another meeting scheduled for two days after his death.

