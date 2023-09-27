What's new

New Bharati media claim: Pakistan's ISI plotted Nijjar's killing to strain India-Canada ties

Pakistan's ISI plotted Nijjar's killing to strain India-Canada ties: Sources​

Pakistan's ISI allegedly orchestrated the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, as he resisted their pressure to support gangsters who had arrived in the country, sources have revealed.​

Hardeep Singh Nijjar



Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in British Columbia in June this year (Credits: India Today)

Jitendra Bahadur Singh
Jitendra Bahadur Singh
New Delhi,UPDATED: Sep 27, 2023 12:33 IST
Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) orchestrated the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada to strain the ties between India and Canada, sources have revealed.
Sources also said ISI had hired criminals to kill Nijjar and had been pressuring him to fully support gangsters who arrived in Canada in the past two years.
However, Nijjar's inclination was towards the former Khalistani leaders.
Sources also believe that following Nijjar's killing, the ISI is now looking out for his replacement and is preparing to gather pro-Khalistan terrorists in Canada.
A diplomatic row erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently alleged "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia.
Later, New Delhi rejected Canada's claim as "absurd" and "motivated".

India also announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country.
On Tuesday, India asked the United Nations member states not to allow "political convenience" to determine responses to terrorism, extremism and violence.
Addressing the 78th UN General Assembly session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be "exercises in cherry picking" as he asserted that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.

Pakistan's ISI plotted Nijjar's killing to strain India-Canada ties: Sources

Pakistan's ISI allegedly orchestrated the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, as he resisted their pressure to support gangsters who had arrived in the country, sources have revealed.
