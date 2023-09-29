What's new

Trudeau - What a Joker

P

protean

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 18, 2023
Messages
868
Reaction score
-1
Country
India
Location
United States

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was sure U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the murder of a Sikh separatist leader when he met his Indian counterpart on Thursday but a U.S. statement after the meeting made no mention of the issue.

Trudeau made his remarks to reporters in Quebec, 10 days after he announced Canada suspected Indian government agents were linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which took place in the province of British Columbia in June.

www.reuters.com

US statement after Blinken met Indian minister doesn't mention murder in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was sure U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the murder of a Sikh separatist leader when he met his Indian counterpart on Thursday but a U.S. statement after the meeting made no mention of the issue.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com


------

He is making all the lungis and pakjeets look dumb and stupid. He should ban all Hindus and take only south Asian mullahs. Lol.

When is that visa ban coming?
 
Last edited:
Modi is a clown.

FTYVA9CWIAIPIFv.jpg

photoshopped-image-pm-modi-goes-viral.jpg
 

Similar threads

A
Nijjar was not an ordinary person. He was working for the CSIS.
Replies
11
Views
265
siegecrossbow
siegecrossbow
hatehs
New Bharati media claim: Pakistan's ISI plotted Nijjar's killing to strain India-Canada ties
Replies
13
Views
219
Dalit
Dalit
Raj-Hindustani
Unexpected lots Support to India, If India killed a Canadian Sikh, Trudeau and other Liberal PMs are at fault
2
Replies
16
Views
418
Novus ordu seclorum
N
GamoAccu
Indian news media blaming Pakistan of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canadian soil
Replies
1
Views
109
Kaniska
K
Raj-Hindustani
India warns citizens on Canada travel amid row over Sikh leader’s murder
2 3
Replies
33
Views
809
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom