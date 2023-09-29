Trudeau - What a Joker

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was sure U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the murder of a Sikh separatist leader when he met his Indian counterpart on Thursday but a U.S. statement after the meeting made no mention of the issue.
Trudeau made his remarks to reporters in Quebec, 10 days after he announced Canada suspected Indian government agents were linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which took place in the province of British Columbia in June.
US statement after Blinken met Indian minister doesn't mention murder in Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was sure U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the murder of a Sikh separatist leader when he met his Indian counterpart on Thursday but a U.S. statement after the meeting made no mention of the issue.
www.reuters.com
------
He is making all the lungis and pakjeets look dumb and stupid. He should ban all Hindus and take only south Asian mullahs. Lol.
When is that visa ban coming?
Last edited: