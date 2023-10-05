What's new

Nijjar was gay, Trudeau liked him: BJP leader Bagga makes sensational claim amid India-Canada standoff

tejindergayhind.jpg


Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga on Monday made a sensational claim, saying killed Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gay and that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used to like him.

"But Nijjar ditched Trudeau for someone else. Is this reason for his murder?" the BJYM-in-charge in Uttarakhand questioned on X (formerly Twitter).

His statement comes amid a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada that ensued after Trudeau alleged the Indian government was involved in Nijjar's killing.

India has asked Canada to provide proof to back the allegations but none have come yet.
Meanwhile, the US has urged India to cooperate fully with the Canadian investigations, as reiterated following the meeting between EAM S Jaishankar and counterpart Antony Blinken.

As the row over Nijjar's killing ensues, an aide of Trudeau's assured India of "all help" in the matter. Canadian MP from Surrey Sukhminder aka Sukh Singh Dhaliwal also junked the allegations of him being close to Pakistani intelligence body ISI, saying as a member of the Parliament, he would not be close to any member of foreign agencies. Notably, some have suggested that ISI was behind Nijjar's killing, but Canada has maintained that the "foreign agent" involved in the killing was from an "Indian agency".

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside a Surrey gurudwara on June 18 by gunmen. India had, in 2020, designated him as a terrorist. Nijjar was involved in networking, financing, and training the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) module.

Nijjar was gay, Trudeau liked him: BJP leader Bagga makes sensational claim amid India-Canada standoff

www.deccanherald.com

