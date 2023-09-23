What's new

Canada: All infomation on Nijjar's killing that I have is in 'public realm', says BC Premier

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,325
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
The Premier of Canada's British Columbia province, David Eby, on Friday said that information related to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing was 'open source information' available to the public through a simple internet search, while implying that the Justin Trudeau government is withholding information on the matter amid tensions with India.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1705414601914081498
Addressing a press conference, Eby said that everything he knows about Nijjar's killing was "in the public realm". "The only briefings that I have been able to receive from CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service)... are 'open source briefings' which is information that is avaiable to the public doing an internet search, which I find frustrating," he said.

The British Columbia Premier further said that he was contacted by Canadian PM Trudeau, after which the latter briefed him about the bombshell allegations he was going to make in the Parliament. He was also briefed by the CSIS Director on the matter.

"I expressed my frustration in my meeting with the CSIS director about our inability to get more concrete information about this thing and I have articulated that to the federal government. I understand there may need to be reform around the act that governs CSIS in order for them to be able to share this information," he further said.

Eby further said that the federal government needs to trust the provincial government on the issue and share adequate information on Nijjar's death that can help protect residents. "If that's what's required, let's make it happen, because the only way that we're going to make traction on this is by the federal government trusting the provincial government with information and being able to act on it in our local communities," he added.

Eby's remarks come after Trudeau on Monday made explosive allegations linking the role of "agents" of the Indian government to the killing of the Khalistani terrorist on June 18. India had rejected the allegations by Trudeau calling them “absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to expulsion of an Indian official in Canada.
www.indiatvnews.com

Canada: All infomation on Nijjar's killing that I have is in 'public realm', says BC Premier

The British Columbia Premier said that he expressed his frustration with CSIS Director about 'our inability to get more concrete information about this thing'.
www.indiatvnews.com www.indiatvnews.com
 
Indians come on this forum telling us that India is going after "terrorists" in Israeli style. Yes, India kills Khalistani members and it actually celebrates such events.

The same Indians are telling us that India wasn't involved in the killing of Khalistani members.

Contradiction and more contradiction.
 

Similar threads

A
Nijjar was not an ordinary person. He was working for the CSIS.
Replies
11
Views
174
siegecrossbow
siegecrossbow
Mirzali Khan
The Atlantic: The Killing in Canada Shows What India Has Become
Replies
14
Views
107
kingQamaR
K
Cheepek
Islamic Republic Pakistan lone nation to support Trudeau after assassination claim
2 3
Replies
35
Views
415
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
GamoAccu
Indian news media blaming Pakistan of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canadian soil
Replies
1
Views
62
Kaniska
K
P
Trudeau accuses Indian government of involvement in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
19 20 21 22 23 24
Replies
346
Views
7K
RayKalm
RayKalm

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom