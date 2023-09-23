Canada: All infomation on Nijjar's killing that I have is in 'public realm', says BC Premier The British Columbia Premier said that he expressed his frustration with CSIS Director about 'our inability to get more concrete information about this thing'.

The Premier of Canada's British Columbia province, David Eby, on Friday said that information related to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing was 'while implying that the Justin Trudeau government is withholding information on the matter amid tensions with India.Addressing a press conference, Eby said that everything he knows about Nijjar's killing was "in the public realm". "The only briefings that I have been able to receive from CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service)... are 'open source briefings' which is information that is avaiable to the public doing an internet search, which I find frustrating," he said.The British Columbia Premier further said that he was contacted by Canadian PM Trudeau, after which the latter briefed him about the bombshell allegations he was going to make in the Parliament. He was also briefed by the CSIS Director on the matter."I expressed my frustration in my meeting with the CSIS director about our inability to get more concrete information about this thing and I have articulated that to the federal government. I understand there may need to be reform around the act that governs CSIS in order for them to be able to share this information," he further said.Eby further said that the federal government needs to trust the provincial government on the issue and share adequate information on Nijjar's death that can help protect residents. "If that's what's required, let's make it happen, because the only way that we're going to make traction on this is by the federal government trusting the provincial government with information and being able to act on it in our local communities," he added.Eby's remarks come after Trudeau on Monday made explosive allegations linking the role of "agents" of the Indian government to the killing of the Khalistani terrorist on June 18. India had rejected the allegations by Trudeau calling them “absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to expulsion of an Indian official in Canada.