Medical and Hospital facilities updates

Rawalpindi Urology Center work continues, State of the Art Hospital in Final Stages .

19113731_1199301956864167_7590263269260943687_n.jpg



Doctors Hospital Lahore

5STR6183B21-870x400.jpg




DHQ Hospital, Vehari

B4LFkiHCcAA-xSW.jpg



Hospital, Bahria Town Karachi

13427905_820912691344168_3634911270930046856_n-830x323.jpg
 
Sir-Ganga-Ram-1024x682.jpg


This is interesting, is this a tie up with India based Sir Ganga Ram Hospital?
Over all its good to see some good hospital infra is coming up, much needed for society and country at large.
I hope these are affordable too...
 
No. This is extension to Ganga Ram Hospital.

Ganga Ram Hospital is a 550-bed hospital in Lahore. This was the original hospital established by Sir Ganga Ram Agrawal, a Civil Engineer who served the British Government. He established it in 1921 at Lahore.
 
Bahria University Medical & Dental College Karachi

19059962_10154819266713137_192358309611919613_n.jpg


l_140787_015950_updates.jpg


DUBAI/RAWALPINDI: The second phase of the United Arab Emirates-funded military hospital in Pakistan has been completed. The hospital is built in Rawalpindi at the cost of US$108 million.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Isa Abdullah Basha Al Nuaimi, Director of the UAE's Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAEPAP) Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, number of senior Pakistani Army officers, senior government officials and the hospital staff.


l_127790_014027_updates.jpg


Government Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar - KPK

Taj-Medical-Complex_83884.jpeg


  • Taj Medical Complex Karachi


Shalamar-Hospital_41022.jpeg


  • Shalamar Hospital Lahore

National-Hospital_75530.png


  • National Hospital Lahore

Fauji-Foundation-Hospital_18684.jpeg



  • Fauji Foundation Hospital Lahore
 
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak addressed MoUs Signing Ceremony with USAID at CM House Peshawar.

Two agreements were inked in Health Sector on this occasion. Under the 1st Agreement, USAID will provide 15 million dollars (Rs. 1.6 billion approximately) plus technical support for "Establishment and Operationalization Of Burn and Trauma Hospital at Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.

The building of this 120-bed burn centre is almost (90%) completed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa C&W department.
 
Cardiac institute for children in Lahore.

LAHORE - Pakistan Children Heart Foundation, with the help of Punjab government, will establish a center of excellence cardiac institute for children in Lahore.

It was informed at a meeting held on Tuesday to review establishing the center of excellence with Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq in the chair. Pakistan Children Heart Foundation Chief Executive Muhammad Farhan, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Sajid Chauhan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Dean Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq and Medical Director Children’s Hospital Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore attended the meeting.

Prof Masood Sadiq informed the meeting that extension plan has increased capacity of the hospital. He said that on average 1,000 cardiac operations were been carried out annually at Children’s Hospital.

Farhan informed that the Foundation has so far borne expenditure of cardiac surgeries of 690 children. He added that one surgery costs Rs0.4 to 0.5 million.

An area of nine kanal land was available on Ferozepur Road for the center of excellence, according to the Foundation’s CEO. He also said that renowned cardiac surgeons from abroad were ready to perform surgeries Free.

He informed that the estimated cost of the project was about Rs1.3 billion.

http://nation.com.pk/lahore/07-Jun-2...be-established
 
PDWP okays three development schemes


LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three development schemes of Health and Agriculture sectors with an estimated cost of Rs6,016.35 million.

These schemes were approved in the 77th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Construction of 128 Bed Mother & Child Care Hospital, Murree at the cost of Rs4157.000 million, Construction of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery Block at BV Hospital Bahawalpur (Revised) at the cost of Rs1707.684 million Effective Pest Management in Cotton Crop through Subsidised Provision of Spray Machines in Core Cotton District of Punjab at the cost of Rs151.666 million.
 
Mother & Child Care Hospital...Murree

Mother & Child Care Hospital, Murree will be a state of the art medical centre which will house a facility of 100 beds. This hospital is intended to cater to maternity issues of women and diseases of infants. The proposed site for the hospital building is near a general bus stand. It has usable area of about 18 kanals and has access from road connected to Sunny Bank Chowk. The site is currently being used by healthcare department and has existing features like residences, clinic and parking for ambulances.

The hospital will include the following:
- 100 beds hospital complex
- Emergency Block
- OPD
- Ambulance & Car Parking
- Private rooms
- Diagnostic Department
- Wards & Delivery suites

WOolNTZ.png




ROzdEC0.png



71m9hVZ.png





O4i8c6l.png



Work has begun on Mother and Child Care Center in Murree. Hospital building is designed following guidelines from JIC, leading health care standards.

This will be a fully furnished and equipped multi-storey 128 bed building designed to provide medical services for Gynae, Peads and ENT etc. The design has flexibility to be converted into a General Hospital at a later stage.
This work is being executed under Prime Minister's vision to build a world class hospital in Murree.

19429708_1940198029527345_2434291417455332543_n.jpg




19437736_1940198032860678_2827211369280520606_n.jpg




19366560_1940198036194011_3445030688239923519_n.jpg

An essential addition for the people of Southern Punjab and also the adjacent areas of Sindh and Balochistan province in the provision of health services.

30 bedded highly equipped and state of the art paeds ICU at Sheikh Zayed Medical College/Hospital Rahim Yar Khan was inaugurated today.

19748903_1223140944480268_2434109401155308266_n.jpg




19732214_1223141034480259_1798127447748046680_n.jpg


19959226_1223141077813588_2169351474171097647_n.jpg
 

