Army officers to take charge of Pims, Polyclinic hospitals in Islamabad Senior Pims official terms move "unfortunate", says it will force doctors to quit.

ISLAMABAD: Amid reservations expressed by doctors who termed the move ‘unfortunate’, the caretaker government has decided to appoint serving officers of the Pakistan Army Medical Corps as the heads of the two largest state-run hospitals in Islamabad – the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and Polyclinic – on deputation for three years.However, the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) Sajid Shah said the decision was taken in the “best interest of the patients and health sector”, which would “streamline and address all the issues of the hospitals”.A letter from the health ministry sent to the defence ministry said that the posts of the executive director in Pims and Polyclinic were vacant due to the non-availability of eligible officers from the feeding cadre for promotion to the ED. It stated that because of the “importance it cannot be left out to function without qualified heads of the institutions”.“In order to ensure effective health care service delivery for the public at large in ICT, it has been desired to fill the posts on secondment basis from Pakistan Army Medical Corps as an interim arrangement,” it added.“...It is, therefore, requested to convey the availability / spareability of qualified and capable hospital managers of equivalent grade i.e. BS-21 from Pakistan Army Medical Corps for posting as ED Pims and FGPC (BS-21) on deputation basis for a period of three years and until further orders under standard terms and conditions,” it stated.A senior officer of the health ministry, on the condition of anonymity, said that the appointment of serving army officers would address most of the issues of the hospital.“Unfortunately almost 80pc of the senior doctors do not come to the hospital on time and the same is the situation regarding the junior doctors and paramedics. We receive tens of complaints, on a daily basis, about the attitude and absence of the staff of both hospitals,” the official said, adding that “only an army officer will be able to enforce discipline and best possible treatment” at these hospitals.He alleged that doctors at both hospitals were running “labs, MRI and other radiological test machines and force patients to get them tested from outside the hospital at testing facilities owned by them”.A Pims senior doctor, however, expressed frustration with the decision and termed it “unfortunate”. He claimed that army officers were being appointed in most institutions across the country under the pretext of corruption.“I don’t want to comment about how the institutions, headed by the officers of armed forces, are being run.