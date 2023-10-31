What's new

Active Officers from Pakistan Army to Run Federal Hospitals as Administrators

As a measure to decrease unemployment, Ministry of Health has issued notification to appoint active duty officers from Pakistan Army in administrator role at PIMS, Ployclinic hospital & other federal tertiary care facilities.

And can someone with better memory tell me if active duty army officers were appointed to run hospitals during Musharraf's Martial Law regime?


1698744110279.png



1698744033791.png
 
decease unemployment?
bruh, I am unemployed because everywhere, every damn post from public to private is held by serving or retired bojhis. Plus, they always get top position. And no self respecting person can work in that damn abusive environment
 
.... and in other unrelated news.

1698744363502.png


P.S: The name of general running NADRA is incorrect in this infogram. Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar is running NADRA.
 
Wtf why is the army running hospitals?
Excessive delegation of powers = more corruption.
 
Try and leave the country you get far better opportunities

It says lumber 1 did excellent work in removing insects from the cotton crops
 

