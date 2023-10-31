Active Officers from Pakistan Army to Run Federal Hospitals as Administrators

Crimson Blue
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 7, 2019
- Messages
- 2,549
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
As a measure to decrease unemployment, Ministry of Health has issued notification to appoint active duty officers from Pakistan Army in administrator role at PIMS, Ployclinic hospital & other federal tertiary care facilities.
And can someone with better memory tell me if active duty army officers were appointed to run hospitals during Musharraf's Martial Law regime?
And can someone with better memory tell me if active duty army officers were appointed to run hospitals during Musharraf's Martial Law regime?
Last edited: