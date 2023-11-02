What's new

Special court allows transfer of Qureshi to hospital due to health scare

1698950259661.png

Special Court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain on Thursday allowed the Adiala Jail officials to shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to hospital because of ill health.

The former foreign minister’s health deteriorated in the jail and officials approached the court, seeking its permission to transfer him to hospital. The officials requested the court that Mr Qureshi should be allowed to undergo several tests as per jail doctor’s advice and he needed to be shifted to PIMS.

Following the request, the judge granted permission to shift Qureshi to the hospital.

The PTI leader is incarcerated in the Adiala Jail as he was arrested in connection with the cipher case.

https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/76...er-of-Qureshi-to-hospital-due-to-health-condi
 

