1 Doctor dies due to CongoVirus in Pakistan, Five doctors among 8 new cases of Congo virus in Quetta

Quetta doctor dies of Congo virus
According to a spokesman for health department, he was diagnosed with Congo virus three days ago
QUETTA (Dunya News) – Doctor Shukar Ullah who had contracted Congo virus died in a Karachi hospital on Sunday.
According to a spokesman for health department, the doctor was diagnosed with Congo virus three days ago. He was admitted to a Karachi hospital where he died.
Doctor Shukar Ullah has been serving at Quetta’s Civil Hospital. He was among eight staff members of the hospital, including five doctors, who had been diagnosed with Cong virus. The officials had been under treatment at a Karachi hospital.
It may be recalled that on October 17, a new case of the Congo virus emerged in Quetta, bringing the total cases for the year to 42. The virus was detected in a 35-year-old woman who was admitted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital.
Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences on the death of Doctor Shukar Ullah due to Congo Virus.
Five doctors among 8 new cases of Congo virus in Quetta
Outbreak of unknown pathogens spread in ICU of government hospital in Quetta
Eight more cases of Congo virus have been reported in Quetta, out of which five are doctors.
On the other hand, an outbreak of unknown pathogens has spread in the intensive care unit of a government hospital in the Balochistan capital.
According to a spokesperson for the Balochistan Health Department Integrated Health Monitoring and Emergency Response Unit, sixteen medical staff members have been affected due to the outbreak of the pathogens in the ICU of the Civil Sandeman Hospital in Quetta. Those affected are being treated after being shifted to a separate ward.
According to the spokesman, the symptoms of the pathogen include the sudden onset of severe pain in the body. A high fever with stiffness and chills are also among its symptoms.
In addition, mild respiratory symptoms, decreased platelet count, and lymphopenia are also among its symptoms.
According to the spokesman, the pathogen is highly contagious, and teams from the health directorate are working to control the situation, and samples are being tested in labs to identify the pathogens.
All arrangements for prevention and testing have been made.
