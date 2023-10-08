What's new

PMDC official killed, 1 injured in IED blast in Quetta:

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,021
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,

PMDC official killed, 1 injured in IED blast in Quetta:

Abdullah Zehri
October 8, 2023

A Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation official was killed in a blast in Quetta on Sunday. — photo by author

A Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation official was killed in a blast in Quetta on Sunday.

The project manager of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting his vehicle in Quetta on Sunday, according to the police.

Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Jawad Tariq confirmed the casualty to Dawn.com and identified the deceased as Shabat Rizvi.

He said the PMDC official was traveling to the Sor Range in a car along with his driver, Muhammad Zakir, when the blast occurred. “Rizvi passed away on the spot while his driver sustained critical injuries.”

SSP Tariq said Zakir was immediately moved to the Quetta Civil Hospital Trauma Centre.

“According to initial investigation, explosives were fitted on the side of the road,” the police official stated, adding that the Counter Terrorism Department had cordoned off the blast site and started collecting evidence.

Sor Range is located in a mountainous region, Tariq said, adding that CTD officials were also questioning locals for further information.

Today’s blast comes amid a recent uptick in acts of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last month, at least 59 people were killed in a deadly suicide bombing at a procession celebrating the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on 12 Rabiul Awwal in Mastung.

Following the ghastly attack, the Balochistan government had announced an “all-out war” against terrorists in the province.


www.dawn.com

PMDC official killed, 1 injured in IED blast in Quetta: police

SSP says explosives were fitted on the side of the road as per initial information.
www.dawn.com
 
.,.,

Ex-serviceman embraces martyrdom in Buner blast

Bureau Report
October 8, 2023

PESHAWAR: An ex-serviceman embraced martyrdom and a security personnel sustained injurers when an improvised explosive device went off near a police mobile van in the jurisdiction of Ilam police station in Buner district on Saturday, the police said.

Local police said that the mobile van came under attack in a remote hilly area. They said the van driver – an ex-serviceman – embraced martyrdom on the spot, and a security man was wounded in the attack, who was later shifted to a hospital.

“This is a remote area and police along with the security forces are still conducting a search operation there,” Buner district police officer Shah Hassan told Dawn. He added that no one had so far been arrested, but the search operation was underway.
 
Not just the PA and FC, but practically all major companies operating in restive areas need light (and discreet looking) MRAPs to have a chance to keep their staff safe and keep operations going.
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
At least 53 killed, scores injured in suicide blast near 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Mastung: officials
Replies
10
Views
470
Hero786
H
ghazi52
At least 52 killed, scores injured in suicide blast near 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Mastung:
Replies
8
Views
288
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
At least seven killed in Panjgur district in Balochistan blast:
Replies
1
Views
326
NooriNuth
NooriNuth
INDIAPOSITIVE
Will Eliminate Menace Of Terrorism: Pak Army Chief
2
Replies
22
Views
540
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
ghazi52
Inside Balochistan’s sectarian shift — the rise of IS from Lashkar-i-Jhangvi
Replies
1
Views
94
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom