ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHT DEAD IN EIGHT DAYS at Maharashtra hospital, dean denies medicine shortage

Nanded hospital deaths: 108 dead in 8 days, dean denies medicine shortageAn additional 108 deaths in the last eight days were reported in the past 24 hours at the government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded city. Authorities at the hospital denied medicine shortage as the reason behind the deaths.The government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded city, which reported 31 patient deaths in a span of 48 hours in late September and early October, reported another 108 deaths in the last eight days. According to the details, 11 patients, including an infant, died at the hospital in the past 24 hours.Commenting on the deaths, Shyam Wakode, Dean of Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in central Nanded, reiterated that there was no shortage of medicines at the hospital."In the past 24 hours, more than 1,100 patients were checked by the doctors and we admitted 191 new patients to the hospital," the dean told Aaj Tak."The average death rate in 24 hours was earlier 13, which has now come down to 11," Wakode said, adding, "The deaths included children born with birth disorders.""We have stored sufficient medicines at the facility and the staff is helping all patients," the dean told Aaj Tak.When asked about the stock of medicines, Wakode said, "We usually try to manage the stock for three months, depending upon our budget.""No patient has died because of medicine shortage, they died due to their deteriorating condition," the hospital dean said.Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said more than 60 infants were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Nanded hospital, but there were only three nurses to take care of the babies.One warmer was used to treat three babies at a time and the manpower at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital's NICU was of just three nurses, said the MLA from Bhokar in Nanded district.