Gaza-Israel Conflict | October 2023

but this is insane, the blowback will get many more Palestinians killed.The Israelis use to drink and party while seeing attacks on Palestine and Palestinians. Why cry now when repaid back in the language you barbarians understand.
Godspeed to these Mujahids. Allah o Akbar!
Pro Palestine movement will get shouted down as terrorism.
https://x.com/The_Invoker_/status/1710570611402260617?s=20
This inhuman and barbaric clip of the treatment of dead lady soldiers should serve as a lesson to draw for those advocating the inclusion of ladies in front-line combat arms
The Palestinians are already dead. LOL MBS and Arabs are killing the Palestinians further. This escalation is due MBS deal with Israel.
its not realistic that hamas will defeat the Israeli army in any scenario, and in past conflicts the Palestinian casualty rates have been 5-6 times the israeli rate. Repeating same action and expecting different outcome is insanity. I'm pro Palestine but best outcome is a negotiated statehood and peace treaty with Israel.The Palestinians are already dead. LOL MBS and Arabs are killing the Palestinians further. This escalation is due MBS deal with Israel.
I have joined Alpha Defence -Hindi WhatsApp group.Full coverage thereOf course they won't. It will be a bloodbath on both sides.
PS. Notice how the Hindutvatis are silent...