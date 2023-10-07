What's new

Gaza-Israel Conflict | October 2023

The Israelis use to drink and party while seeing attacks on Palestine and Palestinians. Why cry now when repaid back in the language you barbarians understand.
Godspeed to these Mujahids. Allah o Akbar!
 
The Israelis use to drink and party while seeing attacks on Palestine and Palestinians. Why cry now when repaid back in the language you barbarians understand.
Godspeed to these Mujahids. Allah o Akbar!
but this is insane, the blowback will get many more Palestinians killed.
Pro Palestine movement will get shouted down as terrorism.
 

Israel caught off-guard in intelligence failure​

a311d0db-f9e5-4e8e-a87b-47e4e3870e38.jpg

Frank Gardner
Security correspondent

This is a colossal intelligence failure for Israel.

The country has one of the most extensive and sophisticated intelligence networks in the Middle East, both domestic and external.
It has informants embedded inside militant groups not just in the Palestinian territories but in Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere.

It has, in the past, been able to assassinate militant leaders either with precision drone strikes or even booby-trapped mobile phones.
And yet today, at the end of a Jewish holiday, it appears to have been caught asleep at the wheel.
Hamas has been able to plan and launch this carefully coordinated assault on Israel seemingly in total secrecy.

That Israel will retaliate with massive force is a given. But Israelis will now be asking why their nation’s spies failed to see this coming and warn the country accordingly.

Summary​

  1. Dozens of gunmen from the Islamist militant group Hamas appear to have infiltrated southern Israel in a surprise attack
  2. Hundreds of people are being treated in Israeli hospitals, with at least one Israeli woman killed by intense rocket fire from the Gaza Strip
  3. Israel defence minister Yoav Gallant says Hamas has "made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war" against Israel
  4. A senior commander from Hamas claims thousands of rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel
  5. Mohammed Deif says the Palestinian militant group had "decided to say enough is enough"
  6. The Israeli military says it has begun striking targets in the Gaza strip in response "to the barrages of rockets"

'No comment' on reports of Israelis taken captive​

Israel's military spokesman is declining to comment about reporters of Israelis being captured by Hamas, according to the Reuters news agency.

2,500 rockets fired at Israel - spokesman​

An Israeli military spokesman says Palestinians fired 2,500 rockets at Israel "with infiltrations from paragliders, sea and ground", according to the Reuters news agency.

Latest hospital figures​

We've heard from a few hospitals in Israel about the number of people currently being treated after the surprise attacks earlier:
  • Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon say they are treating 68 victims, some in serious condition
  • Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva say 80 victims are being treated there, with also some in a serious condition
We will continue to updates these numbers throughout the day.
 
but this is insane, the blowback will get many more Palestinians killed.
Pro Palestine movement will get shouted down as terrorism.
The Palestinians are already dead. LOL MBS and Arabs are killing the Palestinians further. This escalation is due MBS deal with Israel. The Palestinians are not going to sit around and wait. They have realised that the world doesn't care.
 
The Palestinians are already dead. LOL MBS and Arabs are killing the Palestinians further. This escalation is due MBS deal with Israel.
its not realistic that hamas will defeat the Israeli army in any scenario, and in past conflicts the Palestinian casualty rates have been 5-6 times the israeli rate. Repeating same action and expecting different outcome is insanity. I'm pro Palestine but best outcome is a negotiated statehood and peace treaty with Israel.
 
its not realistic that hamas will defeat the Israeli army in any scenario, and in past conflicts the Palestinian casualty rates have been 5-6 times the israeli rate. Repeating same action and expecting different outcome is insanity.
Of course they won't. It will be a bloodbath on both sides.

PS. Notice how the Hindutvatis are silent...
 

