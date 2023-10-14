What's new

Iran warns Israel through UN against ground offensive in Gaza

1697309118491.jpg

Iran sent a message to Israel on Saturday stressing that it does not want further escalation in the Hamas-Israel war, but that it will have to intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues, two diplomatic sources with knowledge of the situation told Axios.

Iran's message, sent to Israel through the UN, comes as the Biden administration has been trying to deter Iran and Lebanon-backed Hezbollah, supported by Iran, from joining the war. This week, the U.S. sent an aircraft carrier group and fighter jets to the region.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed that Iran has its redlines. He said that if the Israeli military operation continues — and especially if Israel follows through on its promise of a ground offensive in Gaza — Iran will have to respond, according to the sources

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office declined to comment. Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 
Too many rumours and half truths.

Have to know if this is genuine.

I am not 100% if the Israelis want a ground offensive. Going toe to toe with skilled and determined Hamas troops is something that they don't have the stomach for.
 
I think at least Hezbollah will join the war.
That would suffice if they are fully packed and supported logistically.
Air defense for them also crucial, hope that could be another suprize for enemy in case of decisive battle.
 
Too many rumours and half truths.

Have to know if this is genuine.

I am not 100% if the Israelis want a ground offensive. Going toe to toe with skilled and determined Hamas troops is something that they don't have the stomach for.
Anonymous sources are a plague in medias currently, some often take them as claims or official things
 
That would suffice if they are fully packed and supported logistically.
Air defense for them also crucial, hope that could be another suprize for enemy in case of decisive battle.
The Israeli response would be to flatten Lebanon. To enrage the Lebanese population against Hizbullah.
 
Israel has to be deterred. It is unfortunate that only Iran is drawing the line right now, but the Arabs, Egyptians, and Turks et-al all need to start weighing in publicly and talk about other measures that could be considered if Israel insists with its invasion and occupation of Gaza.
 
Israel has to be deterred. It is unfortunate that only Iran is drawing the line right now, but the Arabs, Egyptians, and Turks et-al all need to start weighing in publicly and talk about other measures that could be considered if Israel insists with its invasion and occupation of Gaza.
Turks and Arabs will jump the boat once the syria matter is settled for good, there should be non stop talks how to solve it, now it is big stone in shoes for strategic operational activities.
 
Israel has to be deterred. It is unfortunate that only Iran is drawing the line right now, but the Arabs, Egyptians, and Turks et-al all need to start weighing in publicly and talk about other measures that could be considered if Israel insists with its invasion and occupation of Gaza.
A lot of the Arabs have been 'turned' by Israel.

The UAE is regarded as a' little Israel' in the Gulf.

Bahrain is virtually an ally of Israel.

Jordan is allowing US troops to be based there for war against any Hamas supporters.

Egypt provided intelligence to forewarn the Zionists that the Palestinians will attack them.

Saudi Arabia has been on the verge of recognising Israel for a while.

Only the Iranians have life in their pants.
 
Either it will stop here
Israel will start ground operation
Then Hezbollah will jump in
Then Israel will attack Lebanon
Then Iranian Proxies in Iraq and Syria and Yemen will join.
Then US carriers andattack Syria and Iraq and maybe and Iran too.

Or it'll stop here.
Or Iran will jump in directly by targeting US assets.
Then US might get fully involved along with NATO.
Meanwhile IAF will do something crazy by attack one of the Gulf state
Then whole Muslim world have join Under the leadership of Meri Jind Jaan General Asim Munir.

Ahhh Yes WWIII
 
Yeah,like always: "We will give them a lesson they will never forget!"

Have the USA and Isra"el" launched war on Iran yet?

Every single one those statements is explicitly referring to Iran's response in the event of all-out military aggression on Iran i.e. defensive war. None is a threat of first strike. So don't even think of misquoting Iranian officials.

And yes, in case Iran were attacked, she would give the aggressor hell.

Any issues with that?
 

