ABC: US shells delivered to Ukraine down 30% since start of Israel-Gaza conflict​

November 22 2023US television network ABC has quoted a Ukrainian official as saying that US deliveries of key artillery shells to Ukraine have fallen "by more than 30 percent" since Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza began last month.ABC News on Tuesday reported that 155mm artillery shells that were designated for Ukrainian forces have been diverted to Israel.The network quoted a Ukrainian official who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that supplies of the shells make up about "60 to 70 percent of Ukraine's overall supply."The official also told ABC that "We're in big trouble -- basic munitions are not coming."But a senior US defense official reportedly told ABC that the reduction in munitions has "absolutely nothing to do with what's happening in Gaza."Against this backdrop, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday expressed his thanks to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for pledging further military aid, including 20,000 additional shells, during his visit to Kyiv.Ukraine appears set to call on the West for continued military support.