TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Israeli military forces use poisonous white phosphorus weaponry on heavily populated districts in the north of Gaza.As the Israeli regime continues attacks on Gaza that have had a devastating impact on the region, causing widespread destruction and suffering, videos have gone viral on social media sites showing the use of banned white phosphorus bombs by the regime on densely populated areas in northern Gaza, Palestine, Free Press Kashmir reports.A video circulating on social media appears to show these munitions descending from the sky. This development follows recent attacks by Hamas soldiers on Israel as Hamas was retaliating to ongoing occupation crimes Israel is committing in Palestine.The relentless airstrikes and military operations have not only taken a toll on infrastructure but have also resulted in the loss of civilian lives and the displacement of thousands of Palestinians.Schools, hospitals, homes, and essential facilities have been damaged or destroyed, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has left many Palestinians without access to basic necessities such as clean water, food, and medical care, further deepening their plight.The international community has called for an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to the conflict in order to mitigate the immense human suffering and destruction in Gaza.RHM/PR……………………………………………………………The Russo Ukrainian War lasted for two years. Both sides did not use white phosphorus bombs.The so-called "genocide" in Xinjiang. No white phosphorus bombs.... Even the leaders of the Uyghur separatist forces have never faced assassination.So. Why do you believe in Western countries?