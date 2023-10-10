What's new

Israel uses white phosphorus bombs in Gaza

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Israeli military forces use poisonous white phosphorus weaponry on heavily populated districts in the north of Gaza.

As the Israeli regime continues attacks on Gaza that have had a devastating impact on the region, causing widespread destruction and suffering, videos have gone viral on social media sites showing the use of banned white phosphorus bombs by the regime on densely populated areas in northern Gaza, Palestine, Free Press Kashmir reports.

A video circulating on social media appears to show these munitions descending from the sky. This development follows recent attacks by Hamas soldiers on Israel as Hamas was retaliating to ongoing occupation crimes Israel is committing in Palestine.

The relentless airstrikes and military operations have not only taken a toll on infrastructure but have also resulted in the loss of civilian lives and the displacement of thousands of Palestinians.

Schools, hospitals, homes, and essential facilities have been damaged or destroyed, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has left many Palestinians without access to basic necessities such as clean water, food, and medical care, further deepening their plight.

The international community has called for an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to the conflict in order to mitigate the immense human suffering and destruction in Gaza.

The Russo Ukrainian War lasted for two years. Both sides did not use white phosphorus bombs.

The so-called "genocide" in Xinjiang. No white phosphorus bombs.... Even the leaders of the Uyghur separatist forces have never faced assassination.

So. Why do you believe in Western countries?
 
Israeli army 'using white phosphorus' - 12 Jan 08


'Israel' rains white phosphorus on Gaza again

 
Why didnt you post the video showing white phosphorus being used?
And why are you making a fool of yourself claiming Russia didnt use it in Ukraine?
 
MeFishToo said:
Why didnt you post the video showing white phosphorus being used?
And why are you making a fool of yourself claiming Russia didnt use it in Ukraine?
What are you struggling with? Baby.

Get Ya Wig Split said:
fake news @Falcon29
Well. Americans will tell us more real news.

white phosphorus weaponry should be supplied to Hamas to give these Israeli's
a taste of their own medicine.
 
MeFishToo said:
You are posting footage of the israeli Iron Dome at work you clown.
Israel used white phosphorus bombs in 2008



Israel uses white phosphorus bombs in 2009

Israel uses white phosphorus bombs in 2021

Baby. What are you struggling with?

MeFishToo said:
Just about every news outlet covering the war. This is white phosphorus used by Russia in Ukraine:

It is interesting that Israel has a very rich experience in using white phosphorus bombs.
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
Israel used white phosphorus bombs in 2008



Israel uses white phosphorus bombs in 2009

Israel uses white phosphorus bombs in 2021

Baby. What are you struggling with?
Im struggling with you spreading fake news about phosphorous attacks backed using footage of the israeli Iron Dome shooting down Hamas rockets. Why are you even posting 15 year old footage?
 
MeFishToo said:
Im struggling with you spreading fake news about phosphorous attacks backed using footage of the israeli Iron Dome shooting down Hamas rockets.
Baby. What are you struggling with?

Rain of Fire
Israel’s Unlawful Use of White Phosphorus in Gaza

www.hrw.org

Rain of Fire

This 71-page report provides witness accounts of the devastating effects that white phosphorus munitions had on civilians and civilian property in Gaza.
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org

MeFishToo said:
Im struggling with you spreading fake news about phosphorous attacks backed using footage of the israeli Iron Dome shooting down Hamas rockets. Why are you even posting 15 year old footage?
Baby. What are you struggling with?

freepresskashmir.news

Israel uses banned chemical weapon ‘white-phosphorus bomb’ on civilians in Palestine

As Israel continues attacks on Gaza that has had a devastating impact on the region, causing widespread destruction and suffering, videos have gone viral on social media sites showing use of banned white phosphorus bomb by Israel on densely populated areas in northern Gaza, Palestine. A video...
freepresskashmir.news freepresskashmir.news
 

