Falcon29
UNRWA: Israel informed us of the necessity of evacuating 5 schools in the Gaza Strip, which means that our facilities are no longer safe
Israel threatening to bomb UN schools used to host displaced Palestinians in Gaza. Also American citizens currently in Gaza. More despicable war crimes being committed. Where is the international community?
