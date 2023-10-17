Israel asks US for $10B in emergency military aid: Report​

Aid package for Israel being put together by Congress in coordination with White House, says New York Times​

Muhammed Sabry |17.10.2023 - Update : 17.10.2023Israel has asked the United States for $10 billion in emergency military aid, The New York Times reported late Monday.The newspaper, citing three officials familiar with the request, said the aid package is being put together in a bill by Congress in coordination with the White House.The bill will also include funds that the Biden administration is seeking for Ukraine, Taiwan and the US-Mexico border, said the daily.On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a visit to Israel that US lawmakers had discussed providing Tel Aviv with 155-millimeter ammunition, replacement ammunition for the Iron Dome missile defense system, precision-guided bombs and JDAM kits to turn standard bombs into precision munitions.Israel has launched a massive air campaign on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Hamas group, displacing over 1 million people – almost half the enclave’s total population, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out as civilians flee to its southern region following an Israeli warning to evacuate its northern areas.The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence against Palestinians.The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.At least 2,808 Palestinians, including 750 children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.