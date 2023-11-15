What's new

Did Israel miscalculate?

Did Israel miscalculate and not take warnings about the storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque and attacks on Palestinians seriously ?
Hamas condemns Israeli raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque, warns against 'playing with fire'​


At least 25 Palestinians have been killed over a month in attacks by Israeli forces across the occupied territories


Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said on 4 May that Israel is "playing with fire" by allowing its settlers to barge into the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque and stir up violence.

Hamas warned that such behavior will drag the area into an "escalation for which Israel will bear full responsibility."

The statement of the resistance movement also called for the people "to mobilize and gather in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and ... in the city of Jerusalem, in defense of our identity, and religion."

Israeli right-wing extremist groups have called on Israelis to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on 5 May.


