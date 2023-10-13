What's new

Hamas leader telephones Maulana Fazl, discusses conflict with Israel

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,307
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
PESHAWAR: Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the ongoing conflict with Israel, ARY News reported.

In a statement, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal apprised Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the current situation between Palestine and Israel.

According to the spokesman, Meshaal lauded the JUI-F for celebrating ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ – a surprise attack launched by Palestinian group Hamas against Israel.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they stood by Palestinians amid the conflict, adding that they will leave Palestinian brothers and sisters alone under any circumstances.

He also urged human rights organisations to take notice of Israel’s brutalities in Gaza – which killed over 1800 Palestinians.

Khaled Meshaal was Hamas leader from 1996 until 2017 before he was succeeded by incumbent chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Read More: Pakistan ‘under pressure’ to recognize Israel: Fazlur Rehman

Israel calls last week’s devastating attack by Hamas its 9/11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian fighter Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.

The phrase Israel’s most wanted man used in an audio tape broadcast as Hamas fired thousands of rockets out of the Gaza strip on Saturday signalled the attack was payback for Israeli raids at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque.

It was in May 2021, after a raid on Islam’s third holiest site that enraged the Arab and Muslim world, when Mohammed Deif began planning the operation that has killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, according to a source close to Hamas in Gaza.

More than two years on, Saturday’s assault, the worst breach in Israeli defences since the 1973 Arab-Israeli conflict, pushed Israel to declare war and launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza that had killed more than 1800 people by Friday.

A survivor of seven Israeli assassination attempts, the most recent in 2021, Deif rarely speaks and never appears in public. So when Hamas’s TV channel announced he was about to speak on Saturday, Palestinians knew something significant was afoot.

“Today the rage of Al Aqsa, the rage of our people and nation is exploding. Our mujahedeen (fighters), today is your day to make this criminal understand that his time has ended,” Deif said in the recording.


arynews.tv

Hamas leader telephones Maulana Fazl, discusses conflict with Israel

PESHAWAR: Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
What is Fazloo Diesel going to do? he is the biggest yahoodi agent in Pakistan.
Anyone protesting for Palestine in Pakistan is being arrested, Napak Fouj
and gestapo Police are worse than zionist jews.

 
There is anger and despair in Pakistan as genocidal regime of Israel continues indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza in preparation of a major ground assault.

The government must work closely with Egyptian and Jordanian authorities to enable aid into Gaza and uplifting of blockade of the besieged Palestinian territories.
 
This seems super sketch and fake.
Diesel doesn't hold any say and neithet hes famous on national and int level.
Heck it would have made more sense to ask qatar and call nawaz
 
Hamas leader should have phoned Modi, who in turn would threaten Israel that if it doesn't stop it's war crimes in Ghaza...then India will not play cricket with Israel .
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:

Hamas leader telephones Maulana Fazl, discusses conflict with Israel​

Click to expand...
Abay bhosari waley, Hamas kay Leader nay Diesel ko call milai hai.

Tum tou aisay Topic start kar rahy ho jaisay kay uus nay tumhari Ma-ji ko ungli kar di. Kya hogaya hai...?

Kabhi apnay mulk #INDIANEGATIVE wali News bhee cover keya karo, na.

Uun Topics say tou tum bhagtay ho jab hum tumhay Tag kartay hain.

Uus waqt, achanak say [PDF] say Offline aur
***.jpg
pay bhagey-bhagey jatay ho kay koi pakkar na lain.

Bird 3.jpg

Fikr na kar. Ye wo ungli nahe jo Hamas kay Leader nay tari Ma-ji ko ki thee.​
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazl urges masses to participate in 'Youm-e-Tufan-e-Aqsa' today
Replies
2
Views
44
One_Nation
O
beijingwalker
Hamas condemns US military aid surge to Israel as aggression against Palestinians
Replies
0
Views
86
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
RayKalm
Israel is allowing Hamas to launch a ground invasion and kill 10s of thousands in order to justify a genocide and complete control of Gaza & West Bank
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
third eye
Hamas threatens hostages as Israel claims ‘full control’ of Gaza border
Replies
0
Views
90
third eye
third eye
A
Iran is the leader of the Islamic world
Replies
4
Views
196
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom