Palestinian Resistance Inflicting Heavy Intelligence Blow on Israel!

The start of surprising and hybrid attacks by the Palestinian resistance fighters and the military reaction of the Zionists in the face of the fresh strikes shows that the intelligence and security institutions of the Zionist regime did not issue the smallest warning before the onset of these attacks and have failed to identify the movements of the Palestinian resistance!
On the morning of October 7, Palestinian resistance fighters, in response to recent Zionist aggressions against the Palestinian people and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, launched an operation called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” against the Israelis.
During the military operation, Palestinian resistance fighters quickly crossed the military barriers of the Zionist regime and entered the settlements around Gaza Strip as well as Israeli military bases, resulting in the death of several Israeli soldiers and the capture of others by the fighters of Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades.
While Palestinian resistance commanders had been planning and preparing their forces for some time to respond to the Zionist regime’s brutal actions and atrocities against the Palestinian people, Israeli intelligence agencies were unaware of these plans and movements of the Palestinian resistance.
Despite claims by Israeli media and commanders about 24-hour surveillance of resistance commanders and 100% supervision over Palestinian groups, Israeli military institutions failed to confront these attacks.
The military reaction of the Zionists, the number of Israelis killed, the speed of advancement of resistance forces, and their movements in settlements and Israeli military bases show that Israeli soldiers were completely caught off guard.
One of the main reasons for the success of the hybrid attacks by Palestinian resistance fighters against the Zionist regime was the flawless execution of missions by the security and protection forces of the resistance movement.
Of course, one reason for this success was the transfer of experiences in terms of security and protection fields from the battle of Thar Al-Ahrar Operation to the ongoing conflict of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, indicating an upgrade in strategic cooperation between Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine.
