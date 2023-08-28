Israel threatens to assassinate Hamas leader under Hezbollah protection in Lebanon

Saleh al-Arouri is a senior Hamas leader and founding commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, regarded as the military commander of the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank.
Saleh al-Arouri is believed to be residing in the southern suburbs of Beirut, under the protection of Hezbollah.
Yesterday, leader of the Zionist regime Netanyahu explicitly threatened to assassinate al-Arouri for his role in coordinating with Hezbullah and Iran to create an ever-growing resistance in the occupied West Bank.
In response, Hamas released a photo of al-Arouri in military uniform alongside weapons. In addition, today the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Seyed Nasrallah, gave a speech on the occasion of the liberation of Lebanon, and stated that Hezbollah would not allow any assassination attempts inside Lebanon, and that such attempts would be responded to "strictly, firmly and surely" regardless of whether the target was Lebanese, Iranian or Palestinian.
