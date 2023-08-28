What's new

Israel threatens to assassinate Hamas leader under Hezbollah protection in Lebanon

H

HGV

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 20, 2023
Messages
1,098
Reaction score
0
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Saleh al-Arouri is a senior Hamas leader and founding commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, regarded as the military commander of the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank.

Saleh al-Arouri is believed to be residing in the southern suburbs of Beirut, under the protection of Hezbollah.

Yesterday, leader of the Zionist regime Netanyahu explicitly threatened to assassinate al-Arouri for his role in coordinating with Hezbullah and Iran to create an ever-growing resistance in the occupied West Bank.

In response, Hamas released a photo of al-Arouri in military uniform alongside weapons. In addition, today the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Seyed Nasrallah, gave a speech on the occasion of the liberation of Lebanon, and stated that Hezbollah would not allow any assassination attempts inside Lebanon, and that such attempts would be responded to "strictly, firmly and surely" regardless of whether the target was Lebanese, Iranian or Palestinian.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695761761347981821

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696223379471106260
 

Similar threads

Muhammed45
The influence of Iran-Saudi restoring ties on Palestine and Lebanon issues
Replies
4
Views
190
aziqbal
aziqbal
Muhammed45
Israel concern over Hezbollah's doubling of air defence systems – Israel media
2
Replies
20
Views
784
HGV
H
Falcon29
Israeli drone crashes in Gaza hours after threats against Hamas
Replies
1
Views
144
Falcon29
Falcon29
L
Yemen's Ansarullah leader calls on Syrians to adopt 'effective deterrence' against hostile Israeli actions
Replies
1
Views
652
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
khansaheeb
Hamas, Islamic Jihad call for unity to escalate against Israel
Replies
3
Views
640
lydian fall
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom