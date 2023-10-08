What's new

Iran is the leader of the Islamic world

Turks, Arabs, Central Asians, South Asians and South East Asians are all silent.

Iran is the only nation which has come out publicly supporting the Palestinians.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE call for restraint in Hamas-Israel clash​

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both sides to act reasonably and de-escalate the situation.



Iran expresses support for 'proud' Hamas attack on Israel​


A senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed support for an attack Hamas launched against Israel on Saturday, calling it a "proud operation".

"We support the proud operation of Al-Aqsa Flood," Yahya Rahim Safavi said at a meeting held in support of Palestinian children in Tehran, quoted by ISNA news agency.

"We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue," said Safavi, who is senior general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran expresses support for 'proud' Hamas attack on Israel

The advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Yahya Rahim Safavi, said that Iran 'supports' the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, which was launched by Hamas from Gaza into Israel on Saturday.
