Bushra Bibi denies she forged receipts of Toshakhana watches' sale

Ex-first lady claims audio leaks associated to her are fake; probe team to conduct forensic exam of clips
1692208305301.png

Former first lady Bushra Bibi has denied the allegations of forging receipts of purchase of Toshakhana watches and claimed that her audio leaks were fake.

In the case of creating fake receipts of the sale of Toshakhana watches, the contents of Bushra Bibi’s statement given to the police the other day have come to light.

Sources have said that the police investigation team asked Bushra Bibi 23 questions, most of which were related to the Toshakhana gifts.

Bushra Bibi denied the allegations of having prepared fake receipts of sale of Toshakhana watches.

The sources further said that the PTI chief’s wife joined the investigation on Tuesday on a court order.

She told the investigators she did not know where the receipts came from and who made them. She also called the news reports about the Toshakhana watches in the media baseless.

The investigation team also questioned Bushra Bibi regarding two of her alleged audio leaks. She denied the voice in the audio clips was hers.

On Bushra Bibi’s denial, the police team played the audio clips for her. Even after listening to the audio she refused to admit they were genuine.

The police’s investigation team has also decided to conduct a forensic exam of both the audios.

The forensic report of the audio clips will be made part of the case record.
Such a pious lady should not be dragged in politics .
 

