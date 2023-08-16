Bushra Bibi appears before JIT in Toshakhana case | The Express Tribune Former first lady also holds a two-hour meeting with her incarcerated husband at Attock Jail

Bushra Bibi travelled to Islamabad accompanied by her legal team to appear before the JIT that is investigating the Toshakhana case. SCREENGRABBushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Tuesday in relation to the Toshakhana case. The appearance came after a two-hour meeting with her incarcerated husband at Attock Jail earlier in the day.According to, Bushra Bibi arrived at Attock Jail to meet the deposed premier, where the two had a two-hour long meeting. Following the visit, Bushra Bibi travelled to Islamabad accompanied by her legal team to appear before the JIT that is investigating the Toshakhana case.This development comes after the session court directed Bushra Bibi to join the investigation at the Directorate of Investigation and Intelligence (DIG) office today. The Toshakhana case involves allegations of forging shop receipts of a watch gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The case has been registered at the Kohsar police station.Member of PTI’s legal team, Quratul Ain, provided insights into Bushra Bibi’s appearance before the JIT, while speaking to the media after the appearance. She revealed that Bushra Bibi and her legal team underwent the investigation for approximately 50 minutes. During this time, the JIT posed around twenty questions to her.Quratul Ain reported that the JIT seemed satisfied with Bushra Bibi's responses. The questions reportedly revolved around the purchase, sale, and receipt of the watch. Bushra Bibi asserted that she had never been involved in buying, selling, or owning any of the watches under scrutiny. Furthermore, she claimed not to have met with anyone in this regard.The legal team relayed Bushra Bibi's statement that all cases and accusations against her husband, including the current case, are unfounded and false.Quratul Ain emphasised that Bushra Bibi cooperated fully and answered all the questions posed by the JIT. The JIT reportedly expressed contentment with her responses and did not indicate any need for her to reappear for further questioning.