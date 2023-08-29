Bushra Bibi met foreign dignitary, sought relief for PTI chairman: PDM spox

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday alleged that Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, met a ‘foreign dignitary’ and sought relief for her husband, ARY News reported.
In a statement, PDM spokesperson speculated if the suspension of Imran Khan’s conviction in Toshakhana case was a result of Bushra Bibi’s meeting with a dignitary from a “friendly Muslim country”.
“Why did Bushra Bibi meet an important personality of an Islamic country in a five-star hotel in Islamabad?” he questioned, adding: “Why is she seeking an NRO from a friendly Islamic country?”
Hafiz Hamdullah further alleged that Bushra Bibi told the foreign dignity that PTI chief was ready to leave the country. “Today, I will tell the whole nation that PTI chairman is now begging to go out of the country,” the PDM spokesperson added.
The statement came after Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan sentence in the Toshakhana case.
