Zulfi Bukhari audio leak: Bushra Bibi moves IHC against harassment by police, FIA

Bushra Bibi-Zulfi audio leak​

In the application submitted through Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa, PEMRA has also been made a party.Along with Bushra Bibi's plea, Justice Babar Sattar's ruling in the Mian Najamul Saqib case has also been cited.The petition has sought to declare the recording of private telephones installed at home illegal and an abuse of power. It should also be declared that such recording has no legal status.The parties concerned should be restrained from taking any action till the final decision on this petition.The petition further alleges that the petitioner was being harassed by the police and the FIA on the basis of fabricated and baseless audio recordings.The petition also states that the baseless audio was being aired on various TV channels and attributed to Bushra Bibi.The airing of the alleged audio conversations on TV channels and attributing them to Bushra Bibi was hampering fundamental rights, the petition stated.Bushra Bibi is a religious and private woman, and is not related to politics, the plea maintained.The alleged audio leak unearths a conversation where Bushra Bibi asks Zulfi Bukhari to sell the Toshakhana watches owned by her husband.In the audio tape, both Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukhari could be heard talking about the watches possessed by Imran Khan (which he probably received as gifts from foreign leaders when he was the prime minister).Bushra Bibi told Zulfi that her husband wanted her to hand those watches to him, so he could sell them.The former PTI leader blindly accepts it and assures Imran Khan’s wife that the "job will be done".