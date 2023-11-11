What's new

Al-Qadir Trust case: Bushra Bibi's status changed from witness to accused

Ex-first lady will be investigated at NAB office on November 13 as an accused
The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation into the 190-million-pound Al-Qadir Trust scam has entered a critical phase.

The bureau NAB has changed the status of former first lady Bushra Bibi from a witness to an accused on the basis of evidence. She will be investigated at the NAB office on November 13 as an accused.

Sources said that during the initial investigation, Bushra Bibi was being called as a witness. She has been made an accused in light of the evidence, the NAB sources further said.

In case of non-cooperation during the investigation, the NAB can also seek Bushra Bibi’s arrest from the court.

The NAB is also expected to file the reference in court soon.

Bushra Bibi's status in Al-Qadir Trust case changed from witness to accused

Ex-first lady will be investigated at NAB office on November 13 as an accused
