NAB's 11 Questions For Bushra Bibi

Bushra Bibi was handed a questionnaire when she appeared before NAB authorities in Islamabad on Monday​

What are your educational qualifications? Have you completed a course on Islami teachings? (Fiqh, certification)?



What was the purpose of creating the Al Qadir University Project Trust?



Apart from being a trustee, are you rendering any services as a teacher at the varsity?



As a trustee or as a teacher, do you draw any salary or other perks from the university?



Who conceived the Al Qadir University Trust, and how did you determine the location to establish it?



What are your responsibilities as a trustee of the university?



What is the role of Malik Riaz and Bahria Town in the creation of the university? Did you reach out to them, or did they first express an interest in setting up the trust?



How do you know Farhat Shahzadi? Are you satisfied with her role and financial standing?



Do you know about the acknowledgement of the donation deed dated March 24, 2021?



Do you know where the original documents of the deed are? Kindly state where is the original acknowledgement of the donation deed dated March 24, 2021.



Do you know that a total of 240 kanal of land was transferred in the name of Farhat Shahzadi by Bahria Town (in Mouza Mora Noor, Islamabad)?

Who conceived the idea of Al Qadir Trust and, how was land for it determined, what was your role, what are your educational qualifications are just some of the 11 questions posed by NAB to former first lady Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.Bushra Bibi was handed the questionnaire on Monday after she appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities in Islamabad in the £190 million repatriation and Al Qadir Trust cases.NAB had recently changed Bushra Bibi's status from a witness in the case to a suspect.Below are the 11 questions posed to Bushra Bibi:Recently, unconfirmed reports claimed from an anonymous account claimed that Farhat Shahzad, alias Farah Gogi, had bought a passport from the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, which allowed her to travel to several countries without appearing on the radar of Pakistani authorities.It further claimed that Farhat was allegedly tasked with stashing and laundering alleged corruption money in different parts of the world.Meanwhile, there were reports that Bushra Bibi's name has been included on a no-fly list.