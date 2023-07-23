What's new

BSF left the buffalo after seeing BGB!

www.dhakapost.com

বিজিবি দেখেই মহিষ রেখে চলে গেল বিএসএফ!

চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জের শিবগঞ্জ সীমান্তে ভারতীয় ৬টি মহিষ আটক করে বিজিবিকে হস্তান্তর করেছে এলাকাবাসী। ঘটনাটি ঘটেছে শনিবার (২২ জুলাই) বিকেল তিনটার দিকে...
www.dhakapost.com www.dhakapost.com

6 Indian buffaloes were seized and handed over to the BGB by the local people at the Shibganj border of Chapainawabganj. The incident took place on Saturday (July 22) around 3 pm at Masudpur border of Shibganj's Manaksha Union.

Tension spread in the area. However, when the additional BGB members reached the spot, the BSF members quickly fled to India with the trawler and speedboard. However, despite repeated attempts to communicate, the statement of the BGB was not received.

Local residents Abdul Azim, Sobhan Ali and some eyewitnesses said that 6 Indian buffaloes floated in the Padma river and entered the Masudpur area about one and a half kilometers inside Bangladesh. At this time, 10 Indian BSF personnel from Nimitita camp in four trawlers and two speedboards tried to take back the buffaloes.

When the locals came forward, the BSF members got into an argument with them. They even threatened to shoot if the buffaloes were not returned. BGB members went to the spot after receiving the news and BSF members returned to India with the trawler and speedboard.

Moha, the 8th UP member of Manaksha Union Parishad, citing locals. Samir Uddin said on the phone, the buffaloes were within the Indian borders. Suddenly, it floated down the Padma river and crossed the border into the interior of Bangladesh. At that time, 10 BSF members forcibly entered the interior of Bangladesh and wanted to take away the buffaloes. Later, when the BGB arrived, the BSF left the buffalo. Locals have seized 6 Indian buffaloes and handed them over to Masudpur BGB camp.

Chapainawabganj 53 BGB Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Nahid Hossain was not able to get in touch with him several times on the phone. He even sent a short message on his mobile phone asking for his statement, but he did not respond.
 
BGB showed us that to attain military deterrence against India we do not need to match India men by men, bullet by bullet. At the border, BSF enjoys twice the manpower advantage over BGB, BSF also have better equipment and infrastructure, still BGB successfully managed to instill fear into the hearts of BSF that they avoid confrontation with BGB. This same also can be replicated in case of Armed Forces of both countries, but regretfully, our Armed Forces are not getting due importance to emerge as a true deterrent forces.
 
Cheap a$$holes! Return our buffaloes - they say.

But why - buffaloes are not holy like Go-mata.....
 
Homo Sapiens said:
BGB showed us that to attain military deterrence against India we do not need to match India men by men, bullet by bullet. At the border, BSF enjoys twice the manpower advantage over BGB, BSF also have better equipment and infrastructure, still BGB successfully managed to instill fear into the hearts of BSF that they avoid confrontation with BGB. This same also can be replicated in case of Armed Forces of both countries, but regretfully, our Armed Forces are not getting due importance to emerge as a true deterrent forces.
You cannot buy courage. Courage is a feature of the soul. The soul is the sum of deep seated values and real life practice of those values.
 

