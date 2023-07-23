BSF left the buffalo after seeing BGB!

6 Indian buffaloes were seized and handed over to the BGB by the local people at the Shibganj border of Chapainawabganj. The incident took place on Saturday (July 22) around 3 pm at Masudpur border of Shibganj's Manaksha Union.However, despite repeated attempts to communicate, the statement of the BGB was not received.Local residents Abdul Azim, Sobhan Ali and some eyewitnesses said that 6 Indian buffaloes floated in the Padma river and entered the Masudpur area about one and a half kilometers inside Bangladesh. At this time, 10 Indian BSF personnel from Nimitita camp in four trawlers and two speedboards tried to take back the buffaloes.When the locals came forward, the BSF members got into an argument with them. They even threatened to shoot if the buffaloes were not returned. BGB members went to the spot after receiving the news and BSF members returned to India with the trawler and speedboard.Moha, the 8th UP member of Manaksha Union Parishad, citing locals. Samir Uddin said on the phone, the buffaloes were within the Indian borders. Suddenly, it floated down the Padma river and crossed the border into the interior of Bangladesh. At that time, 10 BSF members forcibly entered the interior of Bangladesh and wanted to take away the buffaloes. Later, when the BGB arrived, the BSF left the buffalo. Locals have seized 6 Indian buffaloes and handed them over to Masudpur BGB camp.Chapainawabganj 53 BGB Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Nahid Hossain was not able to get in touch with him several times on the phone. He even sent a short message on his mobile phone asking for his statement, but he did not respond.