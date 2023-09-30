What's new

BSF kills Bangladeshi trader in Chuadanga,BSF deploys night vision drones to protect Indo-Bangladesh border from criminals, smugglers

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,253
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
CHUADANGA, Sept 29: A Bangladeshi national was killed by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the border under Damurhuda Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
The incident took place near Pillar No. 92 of Indian Territory along Thakurkpur border at night.
The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam, son of late Rahmat Ullah, a resident of Pirpurkulla Village in the upazila.
Several people from Thakurpur Village said Robiul along with three to four other cattle traders were entering Bangladesh territory bringing some cattle from India. At that time, a patrolling team of the BSF opened fire on them, leaving Robiul dead on the spot. His associates managed to flee the scene.

BGB-6 Captain in Chuadanga Lt Col Sayeed Mohammad Zahidur Rahman said, "We confirmed that a Bangladeshi was killed along Thukurpur border after holding a flag meeting with the BSF. It will be informed later when the body will be handed over to Bangladesh."
www.observerbd.com

BSF kills BD trader in Chuadanga - Countryside - observerbd.com

CHUADANGA, Sept 29: A Bangladeshi national was killed by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the border under Damurhuda Upazila in the district on Wednesday.The incident took place near Pillar No. 92 of Indian Territory along Thakurkpur border at night.The deceased was...
www.observerbd.com www.observerbd.com


BSF deploys night vision drones to protect Indo-Bangladesh border from criminals, smugglers​


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1707673756876013627


www.news9live.com

VIDEO: BSF deploys night vision drones to protect Indo-Bangladesh border from criminals, smugglers

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometre-long international border, which is the fifth longest land border in the world. States including, West Bengal Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya share border with different cities of the Bangladesh.
www.news9live.com www.news9live.com
 
Not 'trader' but a 'smuggler', reporters should get their terminology right. This incident could have been avoided if BGB create awareness to not cross the international border.
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Robiul along with three to four other cattle traders were entering Bangladesh territory bringing some cattle from India. At that time, a patrolling team of the BSF opened fire on them, leaving Robiul dead on the spot. His associates managed to flee the scene.
Click to expand...

What’s the use of winning gold medal in ‘shooting’ when you can’t perform well at border areas. All BSF personals should be trained as if they are going to Asian Games, that’s the only solution.
 

Similar threads

B
How millions of Indian cattle end up in Bangladesh
Replies
4
Views
395
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
F-6 enthusiast
BSF constable killed by cattle smugglers near Indo-Bangladesh
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Adonis
Adonis
SMX 3.0
Two Bangladeshi men gunned down by BSF along Lalmonirhat border
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
4K
mmr
M
B
BSF raises concern over Indian insurgents based in Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
668
Sayfullah
Sayfullah
B
There's no reason, jobs or otherwise, for Bangladeshis to trespass into India: BGB to BSF
Replies
10
Views
813
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom