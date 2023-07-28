BSF member arrested for trespassing in Kurigram

ghost250
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2015
- Messages
- 1,089
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
কুড়িগ্রামে অনুপ্রবেশের দায়ে বিএসএফ সদস্য আটক | বাংলাদেশ
কুড়িগ্রামের ভুরুঙ্গামারী সীমান্তে অনুপ্রবেশের দায়ে শ্রী সনু কুমার জেটপ নামে এক বিএসএফ সদস্যকে আটক করে বিজিবির হাতে তুলে দিয়েছেন স্থানীয়ারা।<p>বৃহস্পতিবার (২৭ জুলাই) রাতে এ তথ্য জানিয়েছেন কুড়িগ্রাম ২২ ব্যাটালিয়নের লে. কর্নেল মো. আব্দুল মোত্তাকিম। </p><p> </p><p>এর আগে কুড়িগ্রামের ভুরুঙ্গামারী...
www.somoynews.tv
A BSF member named Mr. Sanu Kumar Jtop was arrested and handed over to the BGB by the locals for trespassing in the Bhurungamari border of Kurigram.
According to BGB, a BSF member of Bishkhawa Camp of 31 BSF Battalion of BSP Mor in Sonahat village inside Bangladesh, Constable Mr. Sonu Kumar Jtop, a BSF member, entered inside Bangladesh and the local crowd detained him and reported to Sonahat BOP. Later, patrolling members of Sonahat and Baburhat BOP reached the spot and arrested the BSF member. The BGB said that the BSF member was wearing a camouflage T-shirt and half pants and was drunk at the time of the arrest.
The BGB also said that the BSF member was involved in an extramarital affair with a woman in a village near the Bishkhawa BSF camp near the border inside India. When the lover's husband and local villagers chased him to meet the woman, he crossed the border to Sonahat village in Bangladesh to save his life. Later, when the matter was brought to the notice of Sonahat BOP Commander and Sonahat BSF camp under BSF, they requested to return the detained BSSF member.