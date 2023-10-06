The body of an Indian soldier was found in the Teesta

The body of an Indian soldier has been recovered from the Teesta. A delegation led by BSF company commander Sanjay Kumar Das and a delegation led by OC Laichur Rahman of Nilphamari’s Dimla police station handed over the body to the BSF through a flag meeting on Thursday afternoon.In North Sikkim, India, the Chungthang barrage (dam) of the Teesta river has been damaged, causing floods in Dimla of Nilphamari due to continuous rains and hill-slides. Incessant rain since Wednesday (October 4) has caused water to flow 20 cm above the danger level at the Teesta barrage point. Teesta water flowed 51.50 cm below the danger level at 3 pm on Thursday. As the water recedes, grass grows in some areas along the banks of the Teesta. At around 8 am on Thursday morning, residents of Dimla Upazila’s Khagakhribari Union, Khagakhribari Union, 1st Ward, Teesta River Area, Kisamat Chatnai Char, found a dead body and reported it to BGB. Then BGB and BSF arrived at the spot. At that time, the BSF team identified the body as that of the missing Indian army personnel who had been swept away by the ongoing flood.BSF company commander Sanjay Kumar Das said, “The body of one of the 71 soldiers who went missing after heavy rains and flash floods in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim was found in Dimla upazila of Bangladesh’s Nilphamari district.”The OC of Dimla police station said that the locals informed the BGB after seeing the body of an unidentified youth (38) from Char of Khagakharibari Union at around 8 am on Thursday. Later, BGB informed Dimla police. The police, BGB, BSF and Indian police at the spot handed over the body to the BGB at 1.30 pm after a flag meeting.