bangladesh : Teenager killed in 'BSF firing' in Moulvibazar

Teenager killed in 'BSF firing' in Moulvibazar​

India-Bangladesh border. File photo
" style="box-sizing: inherit; user-select: text !important; outline: 0px;">
India-Bangladesh border. File photo
A teenager, who was allegedly shot by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Moulvibazar's Kulaura on October 1, has died of his injuries at a hospital in Sylhet
.
Three days after being shot, Ferdous, 14, son of deceased Mahmud Ali of Lalarchak border area under Sharifpur union, died at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent quoting Abdus Salek, officer-in-charge of Kulaura Police Station.
Quoting locals, Abdus Salek said Ferdous was allegedly shot by patrolling BSF men when the teenager went near the barb-wired fence of Lalarchak border in the afternoon on October 1.
Later, relatives rescued him and took him to the hospital.

The body has been kept at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem.
Lieutenant Colonel Mizanur Rahman Shikder, commander of 46-BGB Battalion in Srimangal, said they heard about the incident from the locals.

www.thedailystar.net

