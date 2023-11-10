India’s BSF kills Bangladeshi teenage boy along Rajshahi border

The Indian Border Security Force shot dead a Bangladeshi teenager on the border in Rajshahi on Thursday noon.The deceased is Md Samirul Haque, 16, son of Hasibul Haque of Barinagar village under Godagari upazila in the district.Ashraful Islam, chairman of Ashariadaha union parishad, told New Age that Samirul was shot by a patrol team of the Ashariadaha BSF while the teenager along with several others were cutting grass inside the Bangladesh territory, about 150 yards away from the zero point, under the Sahebnagar Diyar Manik Char camp area at about 12:15pm.He said that the bullet went through Samirul’s armpits, leaving him dead on the spot.Later, Border Guard Bangladesh members recovered the body.BGB-53 battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Nahid Hossain told New Age that they at a commander-level flag meeting strongly protested at the killing of the teenager and asked for an explanation from the BSF in this regard.He said that the BSF authorities assured him that they would form a probe committee to investigate the incident and would take action if anyone on their side was found guilty.Rights group Ain O Salish Kendra recorded in its report that at least 17 people were killed in the BSF shooting between January and September this year.Both India and Bangladesh agreed to bring the killings on the international border to zero to respect the commitment agreed during a state visit to India by prime minister Sheikh Hasina on September 5–8, 2022.The Bangladesh prime minister also met with her Indian counterparts on September 8.At least 1,236 Bangladeshis were killed and 1,145 injured in the shooting by the Indian border force between 2000 and 2020, according to rights organisation Odhikar.