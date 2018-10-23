What's new

Border Guard Bangladesh - BGB

Bangladesh Border Guard -(BGB)

All discussions on the Bangladesh Border Guard, pictures, news, updates, etc. It will help BD defence system to ensure Border Security issues-

BANGLADESH-guards-Teknaff-450x320.jpg


For protecting the land- They are always Ready-

I think they should have an internal wing, like Bangladesh/Bangla Internal-border guards to keep them in as well. I've heard India has lots of problems with Banladeshi/Bangali refugees.
 
OUR BGB is strong Enough. ONce upon a time BSF just couldn't sleep , when BDR was existing . Still now they are afraid of. But the main problem is SOLD GENERALS>

Several time i have visited border area. And i saw the real condition. Will explain that, insha"allah .

And the min prob is BD s weak foreign policy. There are more then a million illigal indian are living in BD. BD has huge opportunity and that is why INdia now using BD economically - So why BD ppl will go India ? Where they can't EAT !!
 
52126841_378492479395127_7037005921075068928_o.jpg


Special force "SPEGUARDS" of the BGB.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (Bengali transliteration: বর্ডার গার্ড বাংলাদেশ; translated from English: বাংলাদেশ সীমান্ত রক্ষক; BGB), formerly known as the Bangladesh Rifles is the oldest uniformed force of Bangladesh. It is a paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. BGB is primarily responsible for the border security of the country, in Bangladesh the force is known as "The Vigilant Sentinels of the National Frontier".

Border Guard Bangladesh, as a paramilitary force, is entrusted with the responsibility to defend the 4,427 kilometres (2,751 mi) border of Bangladesh. BGB boasts a military history spanning over two centuries. During peacetime this force is also responsible for anti-smuggling operations, investigating cross border crime and extending governmental authority to remote and isolated areas. From time to time BGB has also been called upon to assist the administration in the maintenance of internal law & order, relief and rehabilitation work after any kind of natural disaster. During wartime BGB comes under the control of the Ministry of Defence as an auxiliary force to the Bangladesh Army.

53142840_383409602236748_3383736696494358528_n.jpg


BGB has adopted a long term modernization plan named "BGB Goal 2041" in 2017. The plan intends to make BGB a well-trained, well-equipped and technologically advanced force.

In short terms, BGB plans for structural and manpower expansion. A new region (equivalent to division) will be raised in Ramu of Cox's Bazar. Three new sectors (equivalent to brigade) will be raised at Ali Kadam of Bandarban, Naogaon and Jessore. Eight new battalions will be formed at Jhikargacha of Jessore, Meherpur, Khagrachari, Boro Mowdok of Bandarban, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Kulaura. Two riverine battalions will be raised in BGB at Nildumur of Shatkhira and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar. They are the first two units of BGB who will be able to operate in riverine borders and chars (River island). The number of personnel will be increased from 50000 to 65000 soon. 124 Border Out Posts (BOP) and 70 heli-support BOPs are being set up in the border areas of hilly districts along the border with Myanmar. 128 Border Sentri Posts (BSP) are being constructed between the distant BOPs. BGB members ae being equipped with bulletproof vests and ballistic helmet.

A Quick Response Force will be established for BGB. The force will work to supply modern arms and ammunition swiftly to border points in case of any emergency. For smooth operation in the border areas, border roads are being constructed. In BGB day 2017, prime minister said that the government has undertaken a plan to construct a total of 3,167 km ring road across the borders with India and Myanmar. BGB intends to go three dimensional as per the plan. Bangladesh government has already approved the proposal for buying two Mi-171E helicopters from Russia at a cost of Tk. 355.10 crore. The helicopters will be delivered in 17th January, 2020. However, Bangladesh Air Force pilots will fly the helicopters initially. A heliport with hangar is being set up at Baitul Izzat in Chittagong. Eventually, BGB plans to have four aviation wings.

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/firs...ivery-scheduled-for-17th-january-2020.647563/

49a460bc-29f4-4e37-a16d-2982ab9bd348.jpg


BH169 | Bell 212 | Bangladesh - Border Guard Bangladesh

30641030124_8a4a301bc1_b.jpg


To effectively monitor the border, BGB plans to add modern technology to the border management. The plan is to set up cameras, night vision goggles and infrared sensors throughout the border. BGB plans to achieve 3I (Information, Identification, Intervention) capabilities in the border in long term. Having Radar and Satellite monitoring facilities in the border are also planned.

59064501_411201106124264_5717501266624512000_n.jpg


BGB Shahjalal of Border Guards Bangladesh. BGB is acquiring multiple high-speed gunboats, four of them have already been procured from United Arab Emirates-based manufacturer Gulf Craft. At least two of these will be equipped with machine guns and deployed on the Naff River, which enters the Bay of Bengal at Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.

https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/asia...ezuiDG8NhrbadqIN2KZIGIu1ILR_6NJncYCR6EmHmpkxQ

corsar-1.jpg


BGB is purchasing Corsar ATGM from Ukraine. BGB uses Type 56 carbine, Type 56 and BD-08 assault rifle, Type 85 sniper rifle, Rheinmetall MG 3 and BD-14 GPMG, RPG, 60mm mortar etc.

Border Guard Police Nissan Patrol Y61

33957879054_e819030208_b.jpg


Otokar Armed Patrol Vehicle (APV) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).


79920004_968692650170214_2665878465391099904_o.jpg


Various types of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) of BGB. BGB purchased six of them while 120 more will be procured.

79690426_968692660170213_5025869703558463488_o.jpg


1361 new bikes for BOPs have been procured.

80356749_968692613503551_5461419433647931392_o.jpg


KAMAZ Heavy Transport Truck of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)

78423301_536937096883997_328600573358112768_n.jpg



Official facebook page to get update on BGB: https://www.facebook.com/BorderGuardBangladeshNews/
 
interesting, well mainly only countries in mainland continent had this kind of paramilitary elements. Most of islands countries like us doesnt have them
 
Nice pictures thanks for sharing !
 
The Ronin said:
The number of personnel will be increased from 50000 to 65000 soon.
It farther need to increase to 100,000 BGB troops. Indian deployed 100,000 BSF troops at Bangladesh border. We need parity here. We also need to barb-wire fencing to the entire border from our side to prevent any unwanted intrusion.
 
BGB%20(24).jpg


SPEGUARDS.....Special operations and Quick Reaction Force of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)

76784591_536008296976877_8668344653122109440_o.jpg


50322095_363311844246524_5369898490933542912_o.jpg


48359922_363311897579852_1342548270685093888_n.jpg



52953604_381722635738778_5075166191425683456_n.jpg



50327557_363311920913183_3516559891563020288_n.jpg


BGB Commandos airborne jump with BD-71 Parachute.

70583784_491112901466417_8649720803048292352_n.jpg


Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sniper member who is trained by "Black Eagle sniper unit" of Bangladesh Army.

79435787_552535448657495_2867201045891645440_o.jpg


BGB members firing Type-67 General Purpose Machine Guns.

67305768_454591315118576_5973097699577167872_n.jpg


All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) of BGB.

75474137_529962757581431_1050923942656606208_n.jpg



69375817_478444052733302_1319861123851223040_n.jpg


67615941_459635017947539_6369723017236316160_o.jpg



67334871_459634961280878_8453751959411752960_n.jpg



72619993_508082249769482_750118379003576320_o.jpg


HSPB of BGB. Total 100 of them in service.

68748309_470065846904456_7660990649717489664_n.jpg



68434206_470065910237783_2819739982233600000_n.jpg



"Tiger Shark 31" joint exercise between USA & Bangladesh

70673713_484419045469136_848488746583064576_n.jpg


One shot....One kill.

69505147_494733017771072_6312148387927949312_n.jpg
 
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Special Force demonstrating Hostage Rescue Operation.

67679515_462644960979878_1340184479599165440_n.jpg


67926972_462645007646540_779361969508450304_n.jpg


67502673_462645087646532_386740411772698624_n.jpg


67690943_462645137646527_7626127579837104128_n.jpg



67602981_462645417646499_4135831898620428288_n.jpg


67509034_462645454313162_1823889765263474688_n.jpg


67715140_462645520979822_4783440493579075584_n.jpg


68292591_462645557646485_6241086620712304640_n.jpg


67490070_462645647646476_3810798132392886272_n.jpg


67641950_462645680979806_4898236001509441536_n.jpg


Homo Sapiens said:
It farther need to increase to 100,000 BGB troops. Indian deployed 100,000 BSF troops at Bangladesh border. We need parity here. We also need to barb-wire fencing to the entire border from our side to prevent any unwanted intrusion.
They are probably trying to secure Myanmar border first as it's not that long. Activity indicates they are more focused to seal off that part first.
 

