Apple Pay Launches in Vietnam, Coming Soon to Chile [Update: Now Live in Chile]

Rumors about ‌Apple Pay‌ coming to Vietnam first surfaced in July, and several banks have been working on support for the payments service. With ‌Apple Pay‌, iPhone and Apple Watch owners in Vietnam can make contactless payments at retail locations where the functionality is supported. Techcombank plans to support ‌Apple Pay‌, based on a leaked support website.

‌Apple Pay‌ will be available at WinMart, Phuc Long, Starbucks, McDonald's, Highlands Coffee, CGV Cinemas, and more. Payment through QR code is popular in Vietnam, so it will be curious to see how ‌Apple Pay‌ ends up competing.

Apple has been working to expand the availability of ‌Apple Pay‌ since it first launched in 2014. ‌Apple Pay‌ can be used in more than 75 countries at the current time, and it is expected to continue to launch in new countries as Apple establishes new deals.

Chile is expected to get access to ‌Apple Pay‌ starting tomorrow after two years of discussion and negotiations.


