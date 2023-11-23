Apple’s China ‘struggles’ continue as Huawei continues to do well​

Nov 23, 2023, 20:47 ISTApple saw a drop in iPhone sales during China's Singles Day shopping festival, while Huawei and Xiaomi recorded significant increases. The number of iPhones sold decreased by 4% year-on-year, according to Counterpoint Research.Huawei and Xiaomi saw growth of 66% and 28% respectively over the same period. Huawei's Mate 60 series gained support in China due to its ability to overcome US export controls. In addition to competition, Apple's sluggish performance is attributed to supply chain issues.Apple saw a drop in the number of iPhones sold during China's recent Singles Day shopping festival. Meanwhile, its domestic rivals – Huawei and Xiaomi – recorded a significant increase in sales.According to data from Counterpoint Research, during the two-week sales period from October 30 to November 12, the number of iPhones sold decreased by 4 per cent year-on-year.On the other hand, Huawei and Xiaomi recorded a growth of 66% and 28%, respectively, over the same period.The growth in sales for Huawei and Xiaomi helped to drive a 5% year-over-year increase in the overall number of Chinese smartphones sold during the promotion period.JD.com recorded that the value of Apple products sold on its platform during the event exceeded 10 billion yuan ($1.39 billion), as reported by Reuters.Apple launched its iPhone 15 series in September, about a month after Huawei released its Mate 60 smartphone line, powered by its own advanced chip. The Mate 60 series has gained widespread support in China, with customers praising Huawei's ability to overcome years of US export controls that initially crippled its smartphone business.Xiaomi released its flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone series in late October, with CEO Lei Jun announcing that sales for the new line had exceeded one million units after its release.Apple's latest iPhone 15 model starts at 5,999 yuan , while Huawei's Mate 60 smartphones start from 5,499 yuan ($763). Xiaomi's latest Xiaomi 14 smartphone is priced at 3,999 yuan ($555) onwards.In addition to facing competition from domestic rivals, Apple's sluggish performance is attributed to supply chain issues that have constrained the availability of its new iPhone 15 models. "Apple is improving compared to last month but there still seems to be hiccups in terms of supply," said Ivan Lam, senior analyst for manufacturing at Counterpoint, adding that he expects the situation to normalise soon.