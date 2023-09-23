What's new

Apple's iPhone 15 draws long queues in China despite competition from Huawei

Apple’s iPhone 15 draws long queues in China despite Huawei’s comeback

Chinese consumers are increasingly willing to pay for high-quality products, as smartphone prices continue to rise, analysts say.
  • Customers piled into Apple's flagship stores on Friday, while online delivery platforms were flooded by new orders
  • Chinese consumers are increasingly willing to pay for high-quality products, as smartphone prices continue to rise, analysts say





Meanwhile at the Huawei store
