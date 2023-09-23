Apple’s iPhone 15 draws long queues in China despite competition from Huawei

Hamartia Antidote
Apple’s iPhone 15 draws long queues in China despite Huawei’s comeback
Chinese consumers are increasingly willing to pay for high-quality products, as smartphone prices continue to rise, analysts say.
www.scmp.com
TechBig Tech
- Customers piled into Apple’s flagship stores on Friday, while online delivery platforms were flooded by new orders
- Chinese consumers are increasingly willing to pay for high-quality products, as smartphone prices continue to rise, analysts say
Meanwhile at the Huawei store
