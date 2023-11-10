Viet
Outside the Luxshare-ICT factory in Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Giang Province, Vietnam.
Photographer: Linh Pham/Bloomberg
HANOI (Reuters) - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co has been awarded a license to invest an additional $330 million in its plant in Vietnam's northern province of Bac Giang, raising the total investment to $504 million, provincial authorities said.
The new facility at Luxshare-ICT, Luxshare's arm in Vietnam, will be on a plot of 29.1 hectares (72 acres) and will produce cables for smart devices, communications equipment, touch pens, smart positioning tags and smartwatches, Bac Giang authorities said in a statement dated Wednesday.
The facility is expected to be completed in 12 to 24 months, it added.
Apple supplier Luxshare to invest $330 million more in northern Vietnam
