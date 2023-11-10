What's new

Apple supplier Luxshare to invest $330 million more in northern Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,870
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Outside the Luxshare-ICT factory in Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Giang Province, Vietnam.

Outside the Luxshare-ICT factory in Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Giang Province, Vietnam.
Photographer: Linh Pham/Bloomberg


HANOI (Reuters) - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co has been awarded a license to invest an additional $330 million in its plant in Vietnam's northern province of Bac Giang, raising the total investment to $504 million, provincial authorities said.

The new facility at Luxshare-ICT, Luxshare's arm in Vietnam, will be on a plot of 29.1 hectares (72 acres) and will produce cables for smart devices, communications equipment, touch pens, smart positioning tags and smartwatches, Bac Giang authorities said in a statement dated Wednesday.

The facility is expected to be completed in 12 to 24 months, it added.

m.investing.com

Apple supplier Luxshare to invest $330 million more in northern Vietnam By Reuters

Apple supplier Luxshare to invest $330 million more in northern Vietnam
m.investing.com m.investing.com
 

Similar threads

Viet
Apple suppliers are scrambling to fill over 40,000 jobs in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
201
Viet
Viet
Viet
South Korea's Hana Micron to invest $1bn in Vietnam chip production
Replies
0
Views
148
Viet
Viet
Viet
Industrial land rents soar as foreign investors flock to Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
139
Viet
Viet
Viet
Exclusive: Apple supplier BOE plans new factories in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
430
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
China exports electricity amid Vietnam’s power crunch
Replies
4
Views
371
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom