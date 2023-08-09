Apple Partners with Foxconn for AI Servers Manufactured in Vietnam Apple Partners with Foxconn for AI Servers Manufactured in Vietnam - Fagen Wasanni Technologies

Apple has decided to collaborate with Foxconn to develop dedicated servers for training and testing artificial intelligence (AI) services. This move is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to diversify its supply chain away from China.Foxconn, a prominent supplier of servers for AI applications to companies like Amazon, OpenAI, and Nvidia, will now exclusively supply Apple with these servers. To achieve this, the servers will be manufactured in Vietnam. It is worth noting that Apple already heavily relies on Foxconn for its existing server requirements in data centers.Reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggest that Apple is also working on its own AI initiatives under the codename “Apple GPT.” These initiatives could potentially compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, Apple’s plans in this area are not yet concrete, and the company lacks a clear strategy for building consumer AI products. While there is speculation about a significant AI announcement from Apple in 2024, there are no specific details or plans available at the moment.Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, stated during a recent earnings call that AI and machine learning are crucial technologies for virtually every product Apple develops. Cook confirmed that Apple has been researching generative AI for years, signifying the company’s long-standing interest in AI technology.Although Apple is perceived to be behind its competitors in terms of developing generative AI technology, there is no indication that they will deploy AI services in the near future. Nonetheless, Apple’s partnership with Foxconn to manufacture AI servers in Vietnam demonstrates their commitment to advancing in this field.