Yōtkan Historic site
Kingdom of Khotan
The Kingdom of Khotan
was an ancient Buddhist Saka
kingdom located on the branch of the Silk Road
that ran along the southern edge of the Taklamakan Desert
in the Tarim Basin
(modern-day Xinjiang
, China). The ancient capital was originally sited to the west of modern-day Hotan at Yotkan
(traditional Chinese
: 約特干; simplified Chinese
: 约特干; pinyin
: Yuētègàn
).From the Han dynasty
until at least the Tang dynasty
it was known in Chinese as Yutian (Chinese: 于闐, 于窴, or 於闐). This largely Buddhist
kingdom existed for over a thousand years until it was conquered by the Muslim Kara-Khanid Khanate
in 1006, during the Islamization and Turkicization of Xinjiang
.
Built on an oasis, Khotan's mulberry groves allowed the production and export of silk
and carpets
, in addition to the city's other major products such as its famous nephrite
jade and pottery
. Despite being a significant city on the silk road as well as a notable source of jade for ancient China, Khotan itself is relatively small – the circumference of the ancient city of Khotan at Yōtkan was about 2.5 to 3.2 km (1.5 to 2 miles). Much of the archaeological evidence of the ancient city of Khotan however had been obliterated due to centuries of treasure hunting by local people.[5]
The inhabitants of Khotan spoke Khotanese
, an Eastern Iranian language
belonging to the Saka language
, and Gandhari Prakrit
, an Indo-Aryan language
related to Sanskrit
. There is debate as to how much Khotan's original inhabitants were ethnically and anthropologically Indo-Aryan
and speakers of the Gāndhārī language
versus the Saka
, an Indo-European people
of Iranian
branch from the Eurasian Steppe
. From the 3rd century onwards they also had a visible linguistic influence on the Gāndhārī language spoken at the royal court of Khotan. The Khotanese Saka language was also recognized as an official court language by the 10th century and used by the Khotanese rulers for administrative documentation.
