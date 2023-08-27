What's new

How local Tajiks of the small frigid high plateau town spend their summer night in the Pamir mountains in Xinjiang

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
62,083
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
How local Tajiks of the small frigid high plateau town spend their summer night in the Pamir mountains in Xinjiang

Taskurgan, a tiny Tajik frontier border town sitting at the border between China, Pakistan, Afhganistan and Tajikstan, Tashkurgan is the town bordering most countries in China


微信图片_20230827234105.png

tashkurgan-map.jpg
 
Last edited:
Tajik primary school kids in Tashkurgan sing the Tajik folk song " Why the flower is so red", it's also a household well known song in China, the theme song from an old movie about how PLA liberated Tajik serfs from the slave owners and serfdom.


c59e74210e85b2e9b463a47ea324d378882d0782.jpg
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Summer is here, traveler envies about how the local Uighurs of Xinjiang rural small town and village spend their summer nights
Replies
5
Views
315
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Driving thru a small high plateau Tajik town in westernmost China bordering 3 countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikstan
2 3
Replies
36
Views
3K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake work
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China Will Open Its Westernmost Airport, Tashkurgan Khunjerab Airport At the Pamir Plateau On Friday
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Heavy snow blocks wild animals feeding paths, China sends local officials to carry fodder to the mountains for wild animals in Chinese Pamir region
Replies
5
Views
683
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom