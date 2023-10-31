What's new

A walk in Xinjiang ancient desert oasis silkroad city Hotan old town, the most air polluted city not by industries but by daily sandstorms

A walk in Xinjiang ancient desert oasis silkroad city Hotan old town, the most air polluted city is not caused by industries but by daily sandstorms
Hotan has a cold desert climate with a mean annual total of only 36.5 millimetres (1.44 in) of precipitation falling on 17.3 days of the year.

Hotan is largely dominated by the Uyghurs, and as of 2015, 311,050 of the 348,289 residents of the county were Uyghur, 35,897 were Han Chinese and 1,342 were from other ethnic groups.

 
The Chinese city of Hotan in Xinjiang province has been named the most polluted city in the world, The air pollution in China’s Hotan, with a PM2.5 of 110.2µg/m3, was largely attributed to local sandstorms given its proximity to the Taklimakan Desert, the world’s largest shifting sand desert.
The air pollation in Hotan is not caused by human activities and industries, in recent years, with the government effort such as massive tree planting campaign to form protective "Green Belts" around the city, the air quality has been improved significantly year on year.

Hotan satelite photo, the Green Belts are expanding year on year

34b5328327a4492796567865888be3c7.png
 
Hotan is in the desert, the biggest problem is the city gets hit by sandstorms every a few days, in recent years the government planted tens of million trees to protect this ancient town, it's getting better but still people can feel sand in their eyes, mounths and noses.

Old photo from 2 decades ago shows people praying in standstorm in Hotan in the past, it was way of life for them to deal with sandstorms for thousands of years.

pod-23-02-2021_nationalgeographic_1270568_proc-jpg.871824


Some routine work for Hotan police officers
7c67abf5ly1h4c40pye8xj218z0u041r-jpg.874127
 
The government "Green Belts" project in Hotan claims the lands from one of the world's biggest desert bit by bit, with the spread of the Green trees and vegetations, the air quality in Hotan improves sigificantly year on year.

The Green Belts project is successfully pushing back the encroaching deserts

调整大小 v2-cc064fcb9193ea4914afa5fe531378ab_1440w_proc.jpg

W020191029061519604275.jpg

eee08497-6ed5-484e-81d9-8153b8ad2b58.jpg

W020230119039511475951.jpg

调整大小 da298d439bb04429ad88e28577e529f5.jpg

调整大小 W020200617485752552397_proc.jpg

调整大小 1680662792_171_d9671103d06b0b48ac63b2537daea57b.jpeg

w020220828301583855540-jpeg.881760
 
The west will surely call it Mass enforced larbor on Uyghurs to plant fukcing trees. And in a sense it can be true, I was kind of "forced" to plant trees when I was in school when Beijing was repeatedly hit by standstorms in the past.
 
Xinjiang Hotan ancient old town, China haters say all Xinjiang old towns are fake cause they are all the rebuild and renovated ones under the petext of CCP's claim that the original old town adobe houses wouldn't withstand even minor earthquakes and they didn't have modern sewage , running water, gas network system, fibre broadband internet and fire trucks and ambulences couldn't reach some houses.

94371f13ly1gfqdduo1igj21hc0u0nb3-jpg.851080

6019328dly1g5neqw35xcj21400u04f7-jpg.851081

65dde522ly1gt3yelvxptj213v0tbgwe-jpg.851082

d75261e5ly1h1iw4j0ly7j22bc1qi7wi-jpg.851085
94371f13ly1guat1r0t65j24tc37kqve-jpg.851086

d75261e5ly1h1iw6pnzm0j23402c01kz-jpg.851092

0076dnxnly1h02wpw90pwj32c0340npf-jpg.851087

0076dnxnly1h02wp4lp2qj32c0340hdv-jpg.851088

0076dnxnly1h02wmwc9mnj32c0340hdv-jpg.851089

0076dnxnly1h02wm7803gj32c0340qv7-jpg.851090

0076dnxnly1h02wkv5qypj32c0340e84-jpg.851091
 
003r6hy8ly1gu8jkfmy5gj61900u012n02-jpg.851094

007csawwly1gt73bd8ij6j30u014fgvg-jpg.851099

007csawwly1gt73bekumqj31400u0wns-jpg.851100

007yyduply1h2cs4imn5pj30zg1baqei-jpg.851101

0029d7fzly1gsnkphg6q7j61900u0dkl02-jpg.851102

84fbcae0ly1ggz65zp1ofj20u0140h0u-jpg.851105

93d0be68ly1h1zn5yyzdfj21900u04da-jpg.851106

93d0be68ly1h1zn602crzj218f0u0h1k-jpg.851107

94371f13ly1g9q6g5d8dij20wc0lfq8q-jpg.851115

94371f13ly1g9q6g8brmej20w30lfgt0-jpg.851119

002ihglhly1guat0z3nosj637k4tcnpk02-jpg.851123

bbafbea8ly1gu8jkdjeftj21900u0497-jpg.851122
 
002ihglhly1guat1ha7tjj64tc37kx6x02-jpg.851124

002ihglhly1guat1xavi3j64tc37kx6v02-jpg.851125

9f4e2dc6ly1gpobow5yyij23401r0u10-jpg.851132

9f4e2dc6ly1gpobozrd8lj22io1f0kjl-jpg.851133

9f4e2dc6ly1gpobp4i5m5j22io1f01kz-jpg.851134

49aba7bcly1gtqwaqad5vj22rw22x7wj-jpg.851139

73d050cfly1gacuii6jinj29a86yo7wu-jpg.851140

73d050cfly1gacuiqf4osj29a86yokjx-jpg.851142

73d050cfly1gacuiw517zj29a86yo1la-jpg.851144

73d050cfly1gacuj5foi7j29a86yokjy-jpg.851145

73d050cfly1gacuj9ql8oj29a86yonpp-jpg.851146
 
fd8856cbfc2740f1bfb8fc74039c30c9-jpeg.889030

7248dac7403048f897ec1db00373705a-jpeg.889029

03d603e90e074ff7944424b9daa51222-jpeg.889027

f3adc9755b6a443e807748c5455fe574-jpeg.889036

ee0ca8f36cd44218bce4adef96aabe41-jpeg.889038

c3b248685ea34bd786a7b53daf577055-jpeg.889039

_20221208141841-jpg.903918

w020220712572559693622-jpeg.875072
 
微信图片_20231031154342.jpg

微信图片_20231031154354.jpg

微信图片_20231031154719.jpg
微信图片_20231031154359.jpg
微信图片_20231031154512.jpg
 
微信图片_20231031154405.jpg
微信图片_20231031154442.jpg
微信图片_20231031154448.jpg
微信图片_20231031154454.jpg
微信图片_20231031154501.jpg
微信图片_20231031154506.jpg
 
Ancient silk road town Hotan, a vital role played in the history

The oasis of Hotan is strategically located at the junction of the southern (and most ancient) branch of the Silk Road joining China and the West.

It provided a convenient meeting place where not only goods, but technologies, philosophies, and religions were transmitted from one culture to another.

Tocharians lived in this region over 2000 years ago. Several of the Tarim mummies were found in the region. At Sampul, east of the city of Hotan, there is an extensive series of cemeteries scattered over an area about 1 kilometre (0.62 mi) wide and 23 km (14 mi) long.

The excavated sites range from about 300 BCE to 100 CE. The excavated graves have produced a number of fabrics of felt, wool, silk and cotton and even a fine bit of tapestry, the Sampul tapestry,

showing the face of Caucasoid man which was made of threads of 24 shades of color. The tapestry had been cut up and fashioned into trousers worn by one of the deceased. An Anthropological study of 56 individuals showed a primarily Caucasoid population.

In the Hellenistic period, there was an Indo-Greek colony in Hotan.

The ancient Kingdom of Khotan was one of the earliest Buddhist states in the world and a cultural bridge across which Buddhist culture and learning were transmitted from India to China.

Its capital was located to the west of the modern city of Hotan. The inhabitants of the Kingdom of Khotan, like those of early Kashgar and Yarkant, spoke Saka, one of the Eastern Iranian languages.

Khotan's indigenous dynasty (all of whose royal names are Indian in origin) governed a fervently Buddhist city-state boasting some 400 temples in the late 9th/early 10th century—four times the number recorded by Xuanzang around 630. The kingdom was independent but was intermittently under Chinese control during the Han and Tang dynasties.

In the 10th century, Khotan began a struggle with the Kara-Khanid Khanate, a Turkic state. The Kara-Khanid ruler, Sultan Satuq Bughra Khan, had converted to Islam.
 
Hotan History Museum
Hotan played a vital role for thousands of years as a major stop en route the ancient silk road
Hotan is rich in culture and history.
Hotan museum， funded and constructed by Beijing city government, a gift for Hotan from Beijing city.

68cf6f3bly1h4g4cvtxaej21r0340x6q-jpg.874789

001ylcejly1gv2nh0gsanj61400u0te402-jpg.874792

006zcmg6gy1h4qe5te6f1j339s26okjm-jpg.874793

006zcmg6gy1h4qe5qdrdrj31n026onpe-jpg.874795

006zcmg6gy1h4qe60b1h0j30u0190djk-jpg.874796

413c6d81ly1gz0i08qk3aj21400u0ajz-jpg.874797

006zcmg6gy1h4qe5yqjm0j339s26oe82-jpg.874798
006zcmg6gy1h4qe5zwfmxj339s26ohdv-jpg.874799
 

