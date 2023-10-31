A walk in Xinjiang ancient desert oasis silkroad city Hotan old town, the most air polluted city not by industries but by daily sandstorms

Ancient silk road town Hotan, a vital role played in the history
The oasis of Hotan is strategically located at the junction of the southern (and most ancient) branch of the Silk Road
joining China and the West.
It provided a convenient meeting place where not only goods, but technologies, philosophies, and religions were transmitted from one culture to another.
Tocharians
lived in this region over 2000 years ago. Several of the Tarim mummies
were found in the region. At Sampul, east of the city of Hotan, there is an extensive series of cemeteries scattered over an area about 1 kilometre (0.62 mi) wide and 23 km (14 mi) long.
The excavated sites range from about 300 BCE to 100 CE. The excavated graves have produced a number of fabrics of felt
, wool
, silk
and cotton
and even a fine bit of tapestry, the Sampul tapestry
,
showing the face of Caucasoid
man which was made of threads of 24 shades of color. The tapestry had been cut up and fashioned into trousers worn by one of the deceased. An Anthropological study of 56 individuals showed a primarily Caucasoid population.
In the Hellenistic period, there was an Indo-Greek
colony in Hotan.
The ancient Kingdom of Khotan was one of the earliest Buddhist states in the world and a cultural bridge across which Buddhist culture and learning were transmitted from India to China.
Its capital was located to the west of the modern city of Hotan. The inhabitants of the Kingdom of Khotan, like those of early Kashgar
and Yarkant
, spoke Saka
, one of the Eastern Iranian languages
.
Khotan's indigenous dynasty (all of whose royal names are Indian in origin) governed a fervently Buddhist city-state boasting some 400 temples in the late 9th/early 10th century—four times the number recorded by Xuanzang
around 630. The kingdom was independent but was intermittently under Chinese control during the Han and Tang dynasties.
In the 10th century, Khotan began a struggle with the Kara-Khanid Khanate
, a Turkic state. The Kara-Khanid ruler, Sultan Satuq Bughra Khan
, had converted to Islam
.