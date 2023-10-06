What's new

Pakistani lady visits China-Pakistan border town Tashkurgan in Xinjiang and sees how people live right across the border in China

Pakistani lady visits China-Pakistan border town Tashkurgan in Xinjiang and sees how people live right across the border in China

Tashkurgan county 's population is 3,7193, over 80% of the population are ethnic Tajiks, the town is located high on the Pamir Plateau, one of the most inhabitable place on the planet.

 
First hand experience of how people live in "concentration camps" high on the Pamir Plateau
 
And this small 30,000 people Pamir high plateau town actually boasts a modern airport of its own which can accommodate all modern jumbo planes

 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
They will be in it (as enemy of the state) if they publicly air grievances.

But, 'Happy Happy' bots are okay, good for propaganda and advertizing.
Did you ever check your brain for malfunctions? You media kills your brain cells more than any brain cancers do.

Enemy of the state...

Chinese Xinjiang Kazakh boxer wins gold medal and parents throw candy to the ring as Kazakh tradition to celebrate

Chinese Xinjiang Kazakh boxer Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan won 80KG boxing gold medal and his parents throw candy to the boxing ring as a Kazakh traditional way of celebration
