beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 63,643
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Pakistani lady visits China-Pakistan border town Tashkurgan in Xinjiang and sees how people live right across the border in China
Tashkurgan county 's population is 3,7193, over 80% of the population are ethnic Tajiks, the town is located high on the Pamir Plateau, one of the most inhabitable place on the planet.
Tashkurgan county 's population is 3,7193, over 80% of the population are ethnic Tajiks, the town is located high on the Pamir Plateau, one of the most inhabitable place on the planet.
Last edited: