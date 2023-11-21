What's new

Why do Bangladeshis loath India?

I still remember it being a 50:50 affair.

Evenly split along BNP and BAL lines.

But even BAL party workers now openly loath India.

This despite BAL propaganda and promotion of all things Indian.

Pre social media - it was easy for states to brainwash people.

But now states do not have a monopoly on propaganda and brainwashing.

Bangladeshi people cannot ignore the vile filth spread by Indians - in a coordinated and calculated way.

It is so pervasive - only the brain dead Bangladeshi can have a positive view of India.

Indians obviously care what Bangladeshis think about them!

Otherwise why the whining and crying on social media?

Question is are Indians prepared to do anything about it - other than just crying and whining on social media!

Bangladesh is now firmly in the Chinese orbit - probably more so than Pakistan.

Hasina will rule for a maximum of 5 years and most likely even less.

Future governments will have to heed the demands of the people regarding India.
 
Jamatis still remember the kicks they got in the backs in 1971.
 
Why are you asking an obvious question?

Even if you take Islam and Muslims out of the equation, and focus solely on Secular Bengali ethnicism - at what point in the history of Bengal were Bengalis ever buddies with those on the West? Many secular and/or Hindu Bangladeshis are vocal against India.

It's only Indian dalals that suck up to these Hindutva retards.
 
inferiority complex'd lungis

we hate these hilsakhors about a trillion times more
 

