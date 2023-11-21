Why do Bangladeshis loath India?

I still remember it being a 50:50 affair.



Evenly split along BNP and BAL lines.



But even BAL party workers now openly loath India.



This despite BAL propaganda and promotion of all things Indian.



Pre social media - it was easy for states to brainwash people.



But now states do not have a monopoly on propaganda and brainwashing.



Bangladeshi people cannot ignore the vile filth spread by Indians - in a coordinated and calculated way.



It is so pervasive - only the brain dead Bangladeshi can have a positive view of India.



Indians obviously care what Bangladeshis think about them!



Otherwise why the whining and crying on social media?



Question is are Indians prepared to do anything about it - other than just crying and whining on social media!



Bangladesh is now firmly in the Chinese orbit - probably more so than Pakistan.



Hasina will rule for a maximum of 5 years and most likely even less.



Future governments will have to heed the demands of the people regarding India.