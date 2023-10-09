What's new

India's Bihar seeks Bangladeshi investment in garments

@blue Ocean

Top Bihar govt officials visit BGMEA office
Top Bihar govt officials visit BGMEA office

Indian state Bihar wants Bangladeshi investment in textile and garments sector to harness the bilateral trade potential between the two neighbouring nations.

Sandeep Poundrik, additional chief secretary of the industries department of the government of Bihar in India, shared the information at a meeting with Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), at the BGMEA office in Dhaka today.

At the meeting, the Indian delegation led by Poundrik highlighted the investment potential in Bihar and urged investors to explore the investment opportunities in the region, according to a statement of the BGMEA.
Hassan underscored the importance of intensifying business collaboration between the two countries.

He emphasized the need to identify specific areas where both Bangladesh and India can collaborate to yield mutual benefits.
The BGMEA president expressed his optimism about the prospects of expanding trade and investment ties, particularly within the textile and apparel industry, which is a vital sector for both the nations.
 

